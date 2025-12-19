The Oba Otudeko Foundation has commenced a comprehensive food assistance programme aimed at easing hardship among residents of Ogun State.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Yewande Giwa, on behalf of the foundation’s founder, Oba Otudeko, said the outreach was designed to provide relief to 2,000 at-risk .

She disclosed that more than 500 people in Odogbolu Local Government benefited from the first distribution exercise.

Ms Giwa stated that the programme formed part of the foundation’s December community support activities and was being executed through a zonal strategy spanning all four geopolitical zones of the state.

At the Odogbolu outreach, beneficiaries, including persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, received food packs containing essential staples.

The food includes rice, garri and other household provisions to help sustain families during the festive season.

10,000 target

She further stated that the broader intervention was intended to reach 10,000 vulnerable individuals, underscoring the foundation’s continued commitment to humanitarian and social support.

According to her, the initiative reflected the founder’s core values of compassion and service, with a focus on strengthening human capacity through food assistance and other practical forms of support.

“Dr Oba Otudeko, CFR, has always maintained that true leadership is measured by the lives it uplifts. This outreach embodies that philosophy. It is about meeting needs in a way that preserves dignity, strengthens communities, and affirms the humanity of every beneficiary.

“At the Oba Otudeko Foundation, we believe that this time of year should be about coming together and uplifting one another. It’s essential we model initiatives to reinforce love, care and value for every member of the community”, said Mrs Giwa.

She added that the foundation would continue to drive long-term social impact through targeted initiatives in education and entrepreneurship.

According to her, the programmes are underpinned by empathy, strategic planning, and a profound respect for the communities they serve.

“The Oba Otudeko Foundation focuses on long-term social impact through targeted interventions in education and entrepreneurship guided by empathy, structure, and deep respect for the communities it serves.”