Pearl, the wife of Chris Okafor, founder of the Surulere, Lagos-based Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, has shared their love story.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okafor married Pearl in Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday, amid allegations levelled against him by actress Doris Ogala.

The claims included allegations that he ended their nine-year relationship and failed to fulfil a promise of marriage, among others.

The couple was joined together by several prominent clerics, including Matthew Ashimolowo, the senior pastor of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), London.

Family members, associates, and friends were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking about how they met in a video posted on Mr Okafor’s Facebook page on Thursday, Pearl described their union as divinely ordained.

Love story

The video was titled, ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favour from the Lord’.

She said, “We met by divine orchestration. It was something that would have never happened by human effort. God actually put us together. He’s very, very intentional. He’s my sugar daddy. He’s my boyfriend. He’s my husband. He’s my best friend. And he’s still my daddy.

“I’m looking forward to carrying his children, little versions of him. I want to watch them grow. I want to watch my family bask in God’s glory. I want to see them become as huge as he is. The only and only Oko, Ayanfe mi. The one that makes my life sweeter. The one who knows that secret button in my heart. I love you.”

Mr Okafor also justified his choice of a life partner saying, “I had no doubt about it because I knew what I wanted, and I am happy.”

Pearl

Although limited information about Pearl is available online, this newspaper can’t confirm if she is a member of Mr Okafor’s church.

However, Ms Ogala alleged in a video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday that Pearl is the daughter of the church’s choir coordinator.

Ms Ogala further made more damning allegations about the controversial pastor.

“God led me to expose this man. I confessed the sins I committed with this man. You don’t know what it took me to do this. You don’t know who you’re dealing with. God said, ‘my daughter, it is time to confess the sins and atrocities committed with these people’,” said Ms Ogala.

As of press time, Mr Okafor hasn’t responded to Ms Ogala’s latest allegations.

He had also yet to address the N1 billion demand the actress made against him, alleging that he abandoned her to marry another woman.

This newspaper earlier reported that she had given the cleric a 21-day ultimatum to pay the sum or face legal action over what her lawyers described as a botched marriage claim following the collapse of an alleged nine-year relationship.