For more than two decades, Innocent “2Baba” Idibia has stood as a colossus in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He is not merely a musician; he is a cultural institution, a United Nations Peace Ambassador, and a man whose public persona has been built on an unshakable foundation of calm, effortless cool, and the philosophy of “One Love.”

But last week, that foundation cracked.

The award-winning singer has become the centre of a deepening crisis that has spiralled far beyond the realm of celebrity gossip. What began as whispers of domestic tension has metamorphosed into a national controversy involving the Inspector General of Police, the Edo State House of Assembly, and key figures within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Multi-front war

At the heart of this multi-front war is the singer’s six-month-old marriage to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, a union the Idibia family now alleges is not only toxic but criminal, endangering the singer’s life, finances, and sanity.

PREMIUM TIMES has reviewed a trove of digital evidence, including social media posts, video statements, and witnesses accounts, alongside a leaked petition submitted to the Nigeria Police Force. Together, these documents paint a disturbing picture of a relationship in freefall and a family determined to intervene through every legal and institutional channel available to them.

A Public Breakdown Begins With a “Rescue” Message

The crisis, which had been simmering for weeks, reached a boiling point on 3 December. The singer’s younger brother, Hyacinth Idibia, often seen as the quiet, stabilising force in the family, published a cryptic but devastating plea on Instagram.

Quoting lyrics from his brother’s own discography, Hyacinth wrote: “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us to save you, Oyinem. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows.”

The phrase “Allow us to save you” became an instant viral hashtag, sparking widespread speculation about the singer’s physical and mental condition. Fans and observers have noted that 2Baba has appeared increasingly gaunt in recent appearances and has been uncharacteristically erratic online.

Hours after Hyacinth’s post, a startling message briefly appeared on 2Baba’s own Instagram Story: “Help me.”

The text was stark, set against a black background. It disappeared within minutes, deleted either by the singer or someone with access to his account, but screenshots circulated instantly, fueling a narrative that the music legend was in immediate distress.

SOS

By Friday, however, the singer countered this narrative with a video statement that was less a cry for help and more a declaration of war. Looking exhausted but lucid, 2Baba insisted he had not posted the SOS message, alleging that his account had been compromised. Instead, he pointed a shaking finger at his would-be rescuers.

“My family, in the pretext of trying to save me, has actually destroyed me,” he said, his voice thick with anger. He went further, accusing his family of inciting violence against his wife, claiming, “Natasha is getting death threats right now.”

The statement has deeply divided public opinion: Is this the assertion of a man defending his autonomy, or the defensive posturing of a victim of coercive control?

The London Incident: Eyewitness Account Confirms Police Intervention

While the “Help Me” post remains shrouded in mystery, the “hostage” narrative pushed by the family gained significant credibility through the testimony of Kaka Igbokwe. Igbokwe, a former manager of the singer and the son of late music legend Christy Essien-Igbokwe, broke his silence regarding a rumoured incident in the United Kingdom.

Speaking during a live interview with broadcaster Daddy Freeze on 2 December, Mr Igbokwe confirmed that an altercation between 2Baba and his wife in October 2025 at London’s Gatwick Airport did indeed result in police intervention.

According to the former manager’s account, the volatility of the relationship crossed the line into criminality when 2Baba briefly stepped away from his wife to greet fans who ushered him into a shop.

Feeling abandoned, Ms Osawaru allegedly lashed out in a public rage upon his return. The confrontation was severe enough to draw the attention of British security officials, and Igbokwe confirmed that the Nigerian music icon was handcuffed during the incident.

“Everything you heard about the face-off was true,” Mr Igbokwe stated.

For a man who serves as a Peace Ambassador, the image of being handcuffed in a foreign airport over a domestic brawl is a reputational catastrophe. While PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the UK police report, Mr Igbokwe’s admission provides the most direct corroboration yet of the family’s claims that the marriage is physically volatile.

A Marriage Under Political and Legal Scrutiny

The controversy has also triggered severe political repercussions for Hon. Natasha Osawaru, a sitting member of the Edo State House of Assembly, representing the Egor Constituency. The intersection of showbiz chaos and legislative duty has proven disastrous for her standing in the House.

On 2 December, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku took the extraordinary step of summoning the lawmaker over “negative media attention.” The summons cited widely shared videos showing heated screaming matches between the couple, including footage where the lawmaker is heard using expletives against her husband.

“This House has been dragged into the mud for too long,” the Speaker said during the plenary session. “She has been trending negatively on social media and television. We want to let the public know that this House is very decent.”

The Speaker directed Hon. Osawaru to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges within seven days. The stakes are high: depending on the committee’s findings, the lawmaker could face disciplinary measures ranging from suspension to a recall process initiated by her constituents. For Ms Osawaru, the “Idibia War” is no longer just a domestic issue; it is a career-threatening liability.

Inside the IGP Petition: The “Bigamy” Bombshell

However, the most serious escalation and the one that signals a point of no return is contained in a petition submitted by the Idibia family to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun. The document, dated November 12 and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, outlines three major allegations that elevate this dispute from the realm of civil disagreement to a criminal investigation.

In a move that could carry prison time, the family alleges they have information suggesting that Ms Osawaru may have been legally married before her July 2025 wedding to 2Baba, and that this previous marriage was not dissolved.

Under Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria, bigamy is a felony. Any person who, having a husband or wife living, marries another person in any case in which such marriage is void by reason of its taking place during the life of such husband or wife, is liable to imprisonment for seven years. If proven, this allegation would render the marriage null and void and expose the lawmaker to potential prosecution.

Financial Misappropriation and “Coercive Control

The petition further accuses the lawmaker of “unauthorised access” to the singer’s accounts, the confiscation of his personal property, and the seizure of his travel documents. These claims form the core of the “coercive control” narrative advanced by the family, the theory that 2Baba is unable to leave the relationship because his financial and physical mobility has been hijacked.

Perhaps most alarmingly, the family alleges that the singer is being administered illicit drugs, impairing his mental state and decision-making abilities. If substantiated, this allegation could trigger a legal battle for conservatorship, similar to high-profile cases seen in the United States, where a family seeks legal control over an adult deemed unfit to manage their own affairs.

The Nigeria Police Force had not responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comment on the status of the investigation as of press time.

The Annie Idibia Parallel and Why It Matters

In his rebuttal video on Friday, 2Baba attempted to deflect the current allegations by invoking his history. He referenced his former wife, Annie Idibia, suggesting the current conflict is merely a continuation of his family’s habit of interference.

“My family did this with Annie, this same thing,” he said. “We all have our differences, but this is becoming so dangerous right now.”

This statement offers a fascinating glimpse into the singer’s mindset. For over a decade, the narrative surrounding the Idibias was defined by the friction between his family and Annie. By claiming a pattern, 2Baba is suggesting that the common denominator in his unhappiness is not the women he chooses, but the family that refuses to accept them.

However, analysts and industry insiders point out a critical distinction. While the tensions with Annie Idibia played out in emotional Instagram posts and leaked audio recordings, they never escalated to petitions to the Inspector General of Police, allegations of drugging, or arrests in London. The comparison, critics argue, may reflect 2Baba’s emotional frustration rather than an equivalence of circumstances.

A Career at an Inflexion Point

Beyond the immediate family conflict, the crisis threatens to permanently reshape the singer’s public image, professional relationships, and political ties. The fallout is already visible: his former management has publicly distanced itself and provided testimony against his wife; his family has taken unprecedented legal steps; and his spouse faces potential expulsion from the legislature.

Entertainment executives warn that prolonged turmoil of this nature could affect endorsements, future tour dates, and the commercial viability of his brand. The “Peace Ambassador” is now synonymous with conflict.

As of Friday evening, the situation remains fluid and volatile. Key questions remain unanswered: Is 2Baba acting independently, as he claims, or is his judgment impaired by substance and coercion, as his family alleges? Are the Idibia family’s actions born of genuine protection or a desire to regain control over their famous son? What legal and political consequences await Ms Osawaru as the police and the Edo Assembly begin their respective probes?

What is clear is that a private conflict has escalated into a public, political, and criminal matter, drawing national attention. With competing narratives and investigations underway, the crisis appears far from resolution.

Efforts to reach Ms Osawaru and representatives of 2Baba for comment were unsuccessful.

THE IDIBIA SAGA: A YEAR OF CRISIS (JAN–DEC 2025)

How a private marriage escalated into police investigations, political summons, and a family intervention.

JANUARY 2025 — The Split

2Baba and Annie Idibia announce separation after 13 years of marriage.

FEBRUARY 2025 — The Rebound

2Baba publicly proposes to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

JULY 2025 — The Wedding

The couple wed privately. The family expresses private unease regarding the speed of the union.

OCTOBER 2025 — The UK Incident

Altercation at Gatwick Airport draws police intervention; 2Baba reportedly handcuffed after wife lashes out.

1-2 DECEMBER — Evidence Emerges

Viral videos show heated exchanges; former manager Kaka Igbokwe confirms the UK incident on live radio.

3 DECEMBER — SOS & Summons

Hyacinth posts, “Allow us to save you.” A “Help me” message appears on 2Baba’s Instagram Story. Edo Assembly summons Osawaru.

5 DECEMBER — Total War

Family petition to the IGP alleging bigamy, financial control, and drugging leaks publicly. 2Baba releases video claiming family is “destroying” him.