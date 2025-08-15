A few weeks after her divorce from Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia, it may not be the fancy-free scenario that reality star Porsha Williams had hoped for.

In June, Mr Guobadia was released from the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and deported to Nigeria.

Days later, a judge ruled in Porsha’s favour, enforcing a prenup that granted her possession of the home, along with spousal support.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Simon Guobadia is accused of owing his divorce lawyer over $200k, leading to a lien for his ex-wife.

A lien is a legal claim or right against a property that is used to secure a debt or obligation.

It is a public notice that the property owner owes money, and the lien holder has a legal interest in the property until the debt is paid.

A lien can prevent a property from being sold or transferred until the debt is settled, which appears to be playing out in this instance.

New debt

Us Weekly reports that one day before the ruling, Mr Guobadia’s divorce lawyer Onyema Farrey, filed an attorney’s lien against the mansion on June 10, 2025.

The lien accused the businessman of owing $205,884.25 for services provided throughout the divorce proceedings.

According to the publication, Mr Guobadia claimed in court that he had zero money to his name.

“He has a company called Simcol, and he said its value went from $296 million to virtually nothing after he was detained by ICE and deported to his home country of Nigeria. A judge said that the claim lacked credibility,” US Weekly reports.

In the divorce docs, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was granted 36 months to either refinance the mortgage on the $7.3 million mansion to remove Simon from the title, or she’ll need to sell the home.

If she decides to sell the home, she’ll have to pay Simon half of the equity.

However, a six-figure lien on the house will cause that process to become even more complicated.

Divorcees

After 15 months of marriage, the union between Mr Guobadia and Ms Williams hit the rocks, triggering an elongated divorce hearing.

In June, a judge ruled that Ms Williams gets to keep the Rolls-Royce that her ex-husband gifted her.

She also has until 2027 to decide whether to remain in the $7,000,000 pre-marital home they shared during their union.

Responding to her new status, the reality star said that getting divorced brings mixed feelings.

She tells People Magazine that she’s glad not to be in the fight anymore.

“I hope I can just send love out and be done fighting and protecting myself and being in defence mode. I’m just ready to move on and live,” she said.

Among other things, the reality star said that she has forgiven herself and her ex-husband.

On the other hand, Mr Guobadia, who was married to Ms Williams’ former colleague and ‘RHOA’ co-star, Falynn Pina, said that he was targeted for financial reasons.

“I think I was vulnerable then, and I entertained it. So it just snowballed from there,” he told Page Six.