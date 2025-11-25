Olivia Yacé, Côte d’Ivoire’s representative at the recently held Miss Universe 2025 competition, has announced her resignation from her role as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

Last Friday, the 74th Miss Universe pageant was held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch emerged as the winner, with Miss Yacé clinching the 4th Runner Up position.

Her position earned her the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

However, in a turn of events, Miss Yacé has resigned her position, distancing herself from the Miss Universe competition.

Resignation

A statement on her Instagram page stated that the decision was driven by her desire to remain faithful to her values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity.

“With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.

“Throughout my journey as an ambassador and beauty queen, I have served with commitment, resilience, discipline, and determination. However, to fully reach my potential, I must remain firmly anchored in my values, guiding principles that pave the way toward excellence,” the statement reads.

She further noted that her greatest wish is to be a role model for the new generation, especially young girls. I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they feel they don’t belong, and to embrace their identity proudly.

“It is this commitment to being a positive influence that guides my decision today. Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.

“I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected. Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us. Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard,” Ms Yacé added.

Other controversies

Three days to the Miss Universe finale, one of the judges for this year’s pageant suddenly dropped out.

People Magazine reports that on Tuesday, 18 November, composer Omar Harfouch posted to his Instagram Stories to announce the reason for his bombshell withdrawal.

Harfouch expressed his “profound confusion and concern” after learning that an “impromptu jury” was allegedly formed to choose 30 finalists from the 136 countries meant to participate.

He further claimed that he learned about the selection committee via social media.

“The results of this selection are currently being kept secret,” the pianist wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Road to Miss Universe

Olivia Yacé is an Ivorian model, beauty queen, and advocate for social causes, including education and women’s rights.

She began her career as a model, participating in the Ivory Coast Fashion Week in 2015 and winning awards, including Best Female Model, in the same year.

In 2021, she was crowned Miss Côte d’Ivoire. That year, she also placed as the second runner-up at the Miss World 2021 pageant, where she won the title of Miss World Africa.

She was later named Miss Universe Côte d’Ivoire 2025 and represented her country at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand before renouncing the title.