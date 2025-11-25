Veteran musician Olumuyiwa Olofinkuade, popularly known as Jazzman Olofin, has publicly called out Afrobeats star Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, for allegedly sampling his 2003 song, ‘Raise Da Roof’, during a recent London concert.

The ‘Raise Da Roof’ singer expressed surprise that the song was fully rehearsed and performed live without any prior communication.

Fuji Show

Adekunle had staged a high-energy concert in London on Sunday, as part of the London Jazz Festival, held at the Royal Festival Hall.

The ‘Sade’ crooner performed with the Guildhall Session Orchestra, featuring his new album, ‘Fuji’ and classic hits, after his daughter, Adejare Kosoko, introduced him to the stage.

It was during this show that Adekunle allegedly incorporated elements of ‘Raise Da Roof,’ a 2000s-era anthem that helped define Jazzman Olofin’s career.

Callout

Reacting on Instagram, Jazzman Olofin shared a humorous but pointed message questioning Adekunle’s decision to use the track.

“What’s happening around here, I’ve got no issue with an artiste freestyling another artist’s song on stage for a second, as a sign of respect. It’s cool,” he wrote.

He added that recreating the song with a full band was a completely different matter, especially without prior communication with him.

“But when you go through a great length to actually rehearse my 22-year-old monster hit song with your one million man live band, haba,” he queried.

New age music

Jazzman Olofin further noted that, although he may not be as prominent in the new-school music wave, he remains very much active and open to business.

“I may be a little too old to be singing your generation’s music, but I’m certainly not too old to spend your generation’s money. I’m still actively performing. Don’t beat around the bush. Next time, call Baba,” he added.

Adekunle Gold has yet to respond publicly to the remarks.