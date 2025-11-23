Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass “Obesere” Akande, has called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute the thugs who attacked him in Okitipupa, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In a statement signed by his media manager, Ayonla Althentic, and posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, the singer disclosed that thugs assaulted him on Friday during a burial ceremony in Okitipupa.

Althentic explained that the attackers descended on the 60-year-old musician and members of his band shortly after they concluded their performance and were preparing to leave the venue.

He said: “After Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere (Papa) concluded his performance and while we were preparing to leave the venue, large groups of touts surrounded the area. One group converged on my location because I was carrying the bag of money. Despite our efforts to leave peacefully, my principal and I were aggressively confronted.

“The assailants demanded that I hand over the bag; when I refused, a violent struggle ensued. During the attack, I was beaten, and my shoulder was dislocated as a result of the struggle. I was also struck with a knife while attempting to get into the car; I cannot confirm a stabbing wound, but I sustained several blows and am in significant pain. The attackers overpowered me and made off with the bag of money.”

Condemnation

Althentic stated that his principal condemned the criminal and violent conduct in the strongest terms, describing the attacks on the performers as utterly unacceptable.

He added that, despite Obesere’s attempt to placate the thugs with money, they still manhandled him.

He noted, however, that his boss is calling for decisive action against the perpetrators and expressed appreciation to those who helped escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities.

“At the same time, another group continued to manhandle Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere even after he attempted to placate them by giving money. I later guided Alhaji into our vehicle, and we left the scene to seek safety and medical attention. Actions taken and requests: We have reported the incident to the Okitipupa Police Division.

“We call on local authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible and to take measures to prevent similar incidents at public events, and we appeal to fans, event organisers, and the public to refrain from violence and to respect the safety of performers, their teams, and mourners. We appreciate the assistance of those who helped us at the scene, as well as the prompt attention of local security personnel and health services. Further updates will be issued as appropriate”, Althentic added.

LGA Chairman speaks

However, the LGA Chairman, Andrew Ogunsakin, condemned the attack, describing it as both unfortunate and unacceptable, as reported by The Cable on Saturday.

Mr Ogunsakin expressed deep disappointment and distaste over the incident, stressing that such acts of hooliganism would not be tolerated under his administration.

He added that the attack had undermined the community’s collective harmony and tarnished its reputation.

“I received the news of the unfortunate mistreatment meted out to Abbas Akande Obesere and his team yesterday at the Government Field, Okitipupa, with deep disappointment and utmost distaste. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold as a people.

“I want to assure the public that the necessary steps will be taken to address this matter and to prevent such occurrences in the future, whether toward artists, celebrities, entertainers, or any individual visiting or residing in our local government.

I will personally reach out to Obesere and his team to clarify the situation and convey our regrets regarding the incident. Furthermore, I am looking into the matter thoroughly to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself”, the Cable quoted him saying.