Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has reacted to her brother Samuel “Sammy West” Ojeogwu’s release from prison.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Sammy West, who was allegedly arrested and remanded on the orders of his sister’s estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, was granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Dutse, Abuja, on Monday.

He was released on N5 million bail a few days after several public figures, including actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and politician and activist Omoyele Sowore, called for his immediate release.

Reacting to her brother’s release in a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 25-year-old appreciated everyone who advocated her brother’s freedom.

Regina also took a subtle jab at her 64-year-old estranged husband, declaring she is “loved unconditionally by Nigerians.”

Regina noted, “Guys, do you know it’s such a big deal to be loved by many people? Wait, can I brag about that? Can I actually brag that? I don’t know who to start thanking or where to start. See, guys, the kind of love I receive during this period makes me emotional. I feel good. Joke’s on you, Ned, because you thought people would hate me.

“I bet if you people see this video again, you’ll say this girl is very unserious but I’m actually very unserious. I’m serious because my mothers, fathers, uncles, brothers, sisters, friends, fans, online aunties and daddies are fighting for me. And my brother is out. So one battle down.”

Pity

Additionally, the Delta-born actress stated that she was mocked by many since her marital crisis became public on social media.

She added that she detested being mocked or pitied by people.

“I actually don’t like to be pitied. Why don’t I like to be pitied? So you guys made me so emotional, I swear. Because truthfully, I want help. I need help. But I’ve risked myself so much in society that it feels illegal to ask for help. It feels unlawful to need so many people knowing fully well that not all eyes that look at you look at you with good intentions.

“Like, it’s not. I’m so happy. Thank you, guys. I want to mention so many names. But I can’t even begin to mention names like that in this disrespectful manner. Like, guys, my mothers, my mama, my mom, my God on earth, God bless you. My father, God bless you. Mommy. If I don’t add Mama Mercy, nobody will know.

But I cannot be calling you mama Mercy. Mommy. I love you. And you love me too. Aunty Doris. I cannot start listing names. I’m so emotional. But I’m so happy. So I cannot cry. Like, my heart is happy. I’m happy”, Regina said.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the ongoing marital crisis between the actress and the lawmaker began in October after she accused him (Mr Nwoko) of physically assaulting her.

She also declared that she was no longer interested in the marriage, citing her inability to continue enduring domestic violence.

However, Mr Nwoko refuted the allegation and insisted he never assaulted Regina.

He attributed the actress’s claims to the influence of substances she allegedly abused, adding that he had made several efforts to get her professional help.

The crisis deepened in early November when Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered the police to arrest and detain her brother, Sammy West.

This newspaper earlier reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed Sammy West’s arrest on charges including conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Sammy West was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja after failing to honour previous police invitations.

She added that the court remanded him pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions, but declined to disclose the identity of the petitioner who initiated the case.

But in a detailed Facebook post after police confirmed Sammy West’s arrest, Mr Nwoko alleged that he( Sammy West) repeatedly harassed his children and domestic staff in his absence.

He further alleged that Sammy West introduced Regina to drugs and sabotaged all efforts to help her recover.

Mr Nwoko also alleged that Sammy West, alongside some siblings and friends, had turned his residence into a drug den.