At a well-attended event held on 30 October 2025, Lagos Business School (LBS) and SIMS Nigeria Limited jointly launched a case study titled “Navigating Disruption and Forging Resilience.” The forum explored how Nigerian businesses can adapt and succeed in today’s VUCA business environment.

In his remarks, Professor Okechukwu Amah, representing the Dean of LBS, commended SIMS for its innovative spirit and enduring resilience. SIMS CEO, Mr Ik Eyisi, shared lessons from the company’s decades-long journey and its approach to navigating market challenges.

A panel session led by Mr Chidi Okoro, with contributions from the Homework Group Africa COO, Mrs Adesewa Greg-Ighodaro and Professor of Economics, Lagos Business School, Bongo Adi, discussed the role of artificial intelligence in the consumer electronics industry.

The event ended with the unveiling of the SIMS Case Study and the 2025 Insights Edge Business Journal, offering attendees access to exclusive learning materials and networking opportunities.

About SIMS Nigeria Limited:

Established in 1987, SIMS Nigeria Limited is a leading distributor and retailer of top consumer electronics and home appliance brands across Nigeria. The company represents renowned global names such as Samsung, Royal and TCLoffering high-quality products and dependable after-sales service nationwide.