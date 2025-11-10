Comedian, actor, and compere Bovi Ugbomah never misses a moment to turn an event into a laughter-filled experience, and the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) Globe Awards was no exception.

Held last Saturday, the event marked the end of the weeklong activities of the annual festival.

Bovi is known to stir the hornet’s nest with expensive jokes.

So he was in character when he pointed out to his co-host, Venita Akpofure, that his industry colleague, Innocent Idibia, aka Tubaba, may have done what no man has ever done before in recorded history.

Waiting period

It is not the first time the comedian would be taking shots at Tubaba.

In 2015, when the legendary musician marked his 40th birthday, Bovi, along with the late Sound Sultan and MI Abaga, roasted Tubaba, touching on his career, child-bearing abilities, numerous relationships and more.

This time around, Bovi described the ‘African Queen’ crooner as the only man who skipped the waiting period between divorce and remarriage.

He was referring to Tubaba’s recent divorce from his long-time lover and wife, Annie Macaulay and marriage to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, within a span of months.

“Happiness is what matters, ladies and gentlemen. Some people like to announce it, some don’t. Buchi jumped out of marriage, and nobody knew.

“Tuface is the only man who left one marriage for the next marriage, skipping the divorce process,” he said as his co-host tried to correct the impression.

Bovi also said that a man’s happiness is what matters before chipping in that the same goes for women.

Celebrity divorces

True to his assertion, the list of Bovi’s contemporaries who recently got divorced is quite long.

News of the separation of comedian Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, was reported in late 2022.

The comic star made the announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the decision to part ways with his wife is difficult for them but unavoidable.

That same year, reports that another comedian. Buchi and his wife have decided to go their separate ways, with his wife moving out of their matrimonial home.

Buchi was later embroiled in a messy custody battle with his ex-wife.

In 2024, Ayo Makun, famously known as AY, announced that he was separated from his wife of 20 years, Mabel.

“Yes, without compromising my family, I have found myself doing things I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women always to play the victims and win,” he posted on Instagram.