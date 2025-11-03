Aiso Entertainment, the management of popular TikToker Amadou “Jadrolita (Jarvis)” Elizabeth, has responded to the money laundering allegation made by fellow creator Hamzat “Peller” Habeeb.

During a viral TikTok livestream, Peller alleged that Jarvis was involved in money laundering activities through TikTok’s gifting system.

He claimed that he initially believed Jarvis was wealthy when she arrived in Lagos, but later discovered “the secret” behind her apparent affluence.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, Jarvis’s management dismissed the claims as defamatory, misleading, and damaging to her reputation, insisting that the allegations were entirely false.

The statement partly: “It has come to our attention, with profound dismay and indignation, that Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, recently disseminated a patently false and malicious allegation via social media, baselessly accusing Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jadrolita, of involvement in money laundering activities.

“This contrived falsehood not only lacks any shred of evidence but represents a deliberate and unconscionable assault on Jadrolita’s sterling reputation, one built painstakingly through years of integrity, creativity, and unwavering commitment to ethical excellence in her professional endeavours.”

Ultimatum

Additionally, Jarvis’s management stated that the creator had never engaged in or been implicated in illicit financial activity.

The management affirmed that Jarvis’s affairs had consistently been conducted with the highest standards of transparency and legality, subjected to thorough scrutiny and entirely free from any blemish.

Furthermore, Jarvis’s management issued an ultimatum to Peller, demanding that he retract his allegation or face legal action.

“Such baseless accusations serve no purpose other than to sow discord and undermine the hard-earned trust of her global audience and collaborators. In light of this unwarranted attack on her character and livelihood, we demand that Peller and his management issue an immediate, unconditional, and publicly disseminated apology to Jadrolita and her team.

“This retraction must acknowledge the falsehood of the statement, express sincere remorse for the harm inflicted, and commit to ceasing any further dissemination of defamatory content. Failure to comply within 48 hours will compel us to pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate Jadrolita’s rights and hold accountable those responsible for this reputational sabotage.”

Jarvis’s management stated that she remains steadfast in pursuing positive impact and creative expression, undeterred by envy or misinformation.

“We stand united with her in this matter and extend our gratitude to her supporters for their unwavering solidarity.”

Peller and Jarvis were lovers. In December 2024, Peller proposed to Jarvis, known for her robotic content. Their relationship has been fraught with several issues ever since.

In September, Peller was alleged to have abused Jarvis after they both attended singer Seyi Vibes’ show in Lagos. They, however, denied the allegation.