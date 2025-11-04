Rita Daniels, the mother of actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels, has for the first time spoken about the ongoing marital crisis between her daughter and Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple’s marriage became public after Regina accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her.

The 25-year-old actress also stated that she was no longer willing to remain in the marriage, citing her inability to endure the alleged abuse any longer.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied the allegations, claiming instead that Regina’s behaviour was influenced by substance abuse.

Since the controversy began, Regina’s mother had maintained her silence until Monday night, when it was alleged that Mr Nwoko ordered the arrest of two of her children.

This newspaper reported that Regina made the allegations on her Instagram Story on Monday.

She alleged that her estranged husband arrested her elder sister and brother, while also expressing concern for her younger sister’s safety.

Reacting to the arrest of her children, Rita, in a video posted on one of her sons’ Instagram pages on Monday night, accused the 64-year-old lawmaker of marrying her daughter for fame and personal gain.

She claimed that Mr Nwoko sought a “crown” and someone with “a high star” to boost his declining public image.

She further alleged that both she and her daughter financially supported Mr Nwoko’s senatorial campaign during the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

She noted: “I was covering you, the same way you went up, you will come down. If you think you can bite the finger that fed you, you will go down. People are saying money, which money? Because I’m covering you.

Regina will call you my Odogwu, and has made you feel funky. When you were going for the election, how much did Regina give to you? $50,000, that’s what she gave you to support your election.

“Is she a child? And the one I supported you with. All my resources are right inside your election; you are mad. Because people are saying she’s a gold digger.

What digger? Because we’re covering your (Nwoko) shame. Go and look at Ned Nwoko’s children if they look like billionaire children.”

Enter Regina’s sibling

Furthermore, Regina’s sibling waded into the controversy, levelling several allegations against the lawmaker through a series of posts on his Instagram Story.

One of her brothers, identified as Sweezzy, claimed that Mr Nwoko picked a fight with the wrong family.

He alleged that the lawmaker persistently compels his wives to post about him on social media because he enjoys the attention and fame.

Sweezzy urged Mr Nwoko to steer clear of their family, warning that he could not silence everyone.

“Your selfishness has eaten so deeply that you didn’t care. Since she stopped posting, she became a drug addict. Barrister joins heads together. Instagram is really turning epa on!! Sue me too, sue me, O, dey beg you, sue me! Or how you encouraged her to take alcohol so she could be more romantic.

“I’m just hearing more things, and all I can say is omo. You messed with the wrong family! You go confirm this power, and you go humble. You can’t beat a child and teach a child how to cry !! Enough is enough! Sue all of us oo sue us Oo because na war now”, he said.

Sweezzy dismissed claims that his sister was a drug addict, clarifying instead that it was the lawmaker’s son who died from substance abuse.

He noted, “Accusing my siblings of drugs. What killed your son in the UK? Died of heart failure and seizure due to excessive intake of drugs!!! Yet nobody heard shit. You’d better bring this nonsense to a close because the media will listen to more than they should. You stand on integrity, abi media dey turn you on.

“You’ve lost all the respect atp. If you ask him, he’ll say she came for my money. You came for her fame! Transaction successful, case closed !! She made you a senator. Used her to do door-to-door campaigns. She was the sweetest, now she’s a drug lord? You’re a narcissist.

Fame is money. Is Regina your other wife? Regina will destroy and tarnish your image!!! I warned you, remember I warned you!! You should be prosecuted for domestic violence.”

Backstory

The newspaper reported that Regina stated on her Instagram Story that she felt as though she was “losing her mind” due to the lawmaker’s persistent targeting of her family.

She urged Mr Nwoko to keep his distance from her and her family, stressing that she was no longer interested in their marriage.

Regina explained that she had chosen to remain silent and not respond to Mr Nwoko’s allegations out of respect for her sons and family, whom she described as her “greatest challenge in life.”

Regina vowed to stand by her brother, alleging that the police subjected him to brutal torture as though he were a criminal.

As of press time, Mr Nwoko hasn’t responded to the allegations levelled against him by Regina, her mother and siblings.

A review of his social media pages revealed no statement addressing the accusations; his most recent post merely wished his constituents and Nigerians a happy new month.