The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday commissioned and distributed 100 newly built, energy-efficient homes to indigent widows in the state.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Family Homes Funds (FHF) and the Kaduna State Government, marks the pilot phase of a nationwide social housing programme aimed at providing affordable and sustainable housing for low-income earners.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, Mr Sani described the project as “a symbol of hope, stability, and empowerment for widows who have endured hardship.”

“Each home represents renewal and belonging,” he said.

“Our administration remains steadfast in ensuring that every Kaduna resident, regardless of status, has access to safe, secure, and affordable housing.”

The governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his “visionary leadership,” as well as to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development for their commendations of Kaduna’s dedication to inclusive development.

The governor also said, the project is part of a broader strategy to close the state’s housing deficit through partnerships with local and international investors.

He cited ongoing initiatives such as the Qatar Sannabil Project for victims of banditry, the Nuru Suraj Ungwar Dosa New Extension, and Urban Shelter’s Millennium City Project, noting that several federal agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, Customs Service, NDLEA, and Federal Housing Authority, are also investing in mass housing projects in Kaduna.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr Ademola Adebisi, noted that the project symbolises renewed hope and restored dignity, particularly for the 100 resilient women empowered through this initiative

According to the Chairman, the Social Housing Project ‘’ also reflects our shared vision of inclusive growth, where affordable housing becomes a foundation for economic participation and improved quality of life.’’

In his speech, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, recalled that the project was inherited from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

‘Government is a work in progress. President Tinubu is determined to ensure that anything started by his brother is completed and value is even added to it.”

According to him, the project is a collaboration amongst the determined woman who led the Adashe Cooperative and reached out to the Family Homes Funds, through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

A beneficiary, Grace Bitrus, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said the new housing estate has restored dignity to many women.

“This is more than just a house, it’s a second chance at life,” she said.

Mr Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to “inclusive growth, social justice, and the upliftment of the vulnerable,” adding that Kaduna’s investor-friendly environment will continue to attract partnerships that create jobs and improve livelihoods.