Omowunmi, widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa “Mohbad” Aloba, has reacted following the withdrawal of Wahab Shittu’s law firm, representing her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, in the ongoing DNA case to determine the paternity of her son, Liam.

In its Monday report, Channels Television stated that the withdrawal was announced in a statement signed by the firm’s founding head, Mr Shittu.

Mr Shittu explained that the decision became necessary following the sustained spread of falsehoods on social media, alleging attempts to influence the outcome of the DNA process.

The firm further clarified that it had no personal interest in the DNA process’s outcome beyond its commitment to ensuring that justice prevails and the truth is revealed.

“This campaign of calumny, without any foundation whatsoever, has become very persistent recently. The path of honour, integrity, and professionalism is to withdraw further participation and legal advisory services to Mohbad’s family concerning the said DNA proceedings. We also communicated to the family that, in the interest of all parties, including the subject child,

“The DNA process must be conducted transparently, using renowned DNA centres within and outside the country to avoid the possibility of compromise. This withdrawal relates only to the DNA proceedings and is without prejudice to our participation and handling of other matters concerning Mohbad’s family. We will file formal withdrawal processes before the appropriate court as a follow-up to this notice”, the station quoted the law firm stating.

Enter Omowunmi

Reacting to the law firm’s withdrawal, Omowunmi stated in a series of posts on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that Mr Aloba would fail in compromising the DNA process.

She further noted that she complied with the court order regarding the DNA test and never opposed it.

The mother of one also alleged that her father-in-law was responsible for the delay in conducting the DNA test.

Omowunmi wrote, “Another lawyer, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has withdrawn from the DNA case. To my father-in-law, you can get as many lawyers as you want from anywhere in the world; one thing is sure: you can’t manipulate this DNA. I’m sorry. Another lawyer is gone—a whole SAN. When people are confident in the truth, they don’t run. They don’t hide. They don’t switch lawyers every month. They don’t ignore court calls.

“We have cooperated from Day 1. We have never opposed a DNA test. We showed up. We waited. We followed the law. The only people delaying this process are the same people who requested it. No one can manipulate the court, and no one can manipulate science. Let the truth speak—for Liam, Mohbad, and justice. November 11 is around the corner. We will be there. Again.”

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that since Mohbad’s death, numerous controversies and allegations had emerged surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Among these disputes, ranging from issues concerning the late singer’s properties, the most prominent involved the paternity of his only son, Liam, born in April 2023.

Mr Aloba, in several interviews, urged his late Omowunmi to subject the child to a DNA test and pursued several court orders to that effect.

In September, this newspaper reported that Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga of the Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu ordered a DNA test to be conducted on Liam following an application filed by Mr Aloba seeking to confirm the child’s paternity.

The suit, filed under Order 8, Rules 1 and 8 of the Family Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2012 and Order 9, Rules 8 and 9 of the Magistrate Courts (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, listed Wunmi as the respondent.

Mr Aloba petitioned the court to instruct the Chief Medical Officer, Chief Pathologist, or any suitably qualified officer at the Military Hospital, Yaba, where Mohbad’s remains are preserved, to extract tissue, hair, or any appropriate body sample for DNA testing.

He requested that the analysis be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos or another mutually agreed-upon hospital outside the state.

He also sought the court’s permission to conduct the DNA test at his own expense in an accredited medical facility abroad.

Mr Aloba argued that uncertainty regarding Liam’s paternity continues to linger, and given the sensitivity of the matter, it must be resolved conclusively.

He maintained that establishing paternity is crucial in determining the respondent’s maintenance responsibilities and the child’s welfare, making the DNA test necessary to prevent further delay or prejudice.