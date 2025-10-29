The recent visit of Emmanuel Charpy, a lieutenant general and commandant of the École Spéciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr (ESM)—France’s foremost military academy—to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna may have seemed like another routine diplomatic engagement. But its implications for Nigeria’s national security, strategic autonomy, and regional leadership are far more profound.

At a time when social media critics are quick to politicise every foreign engagement, the symbolism of this visit deserves sober reflection. It wasn’t about subservience or colonial nostalgia. It was an affirmation of mutual respect, professional excellence, and Nigeria’s growing capacity to engage the world on its own terms.

Unfortunately, there is a popular but dangerous misconception that any cooperation with Western nations represents neo-colonial dependence. This mindset, disguised as patriotism, is in fact strategic illiteracy. True sovereignty is not measured by whom you refuse to engage, but by your ability to partner with powerful nations as an equal while preserving independent decision-making.

The commandant of one of the world’s most prestigious military academies did not visit Nigeria as a benefactor to a client state. He came as a peer, recognising that the NDA—after over six decades and over 20,000 graduates—has matured into a globally respected institution, currently hosting cadets from 14 allied countries. The French visit was earned, not solicited. It was Nigeria’s capacity, not its dependency, that drew attention.

Look to the Sahel for caution. The Alliance of Sahel States—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—chose to expel Western forces and sever partnerships with France, only to replace them with heavy dependence on Russia’s Wagner Group, now rebranded as Africa Corps. The results? Escalating insecurity, deteriorating governance, and rising civilian casualties.

They traded one external dependency for another, gaining rhetorical sovereignty but losing absolute control. This is not the path Nigeria should emulate. The smart path is the one that balances partnerships, diversifies alliances, and builds capacity across multiple fronts without ideological rigidity.

Against this backdrop, Nigeria’s geography and regional role demand multilingual, multinational competence. We are surrounded by Francophone nations, including Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin. For our Armed Forces, proficiency in French isn’t a luxury; it’s an operational necessity for border coordination, intelligence sharing, and peacekeeping.

The NDA–ESM collaboration directly addresses this need. It enhances leadership development, language proficiency, and training methodology. Far from diminishing Nigeria’s sovereignty, it strengthens our defence capabilities and reinforces our regional leadership role in ECOWAS, the African Union, and United Nations missions.

Partnerships like these are not about dependency but mutual learning and growth. French cadets will also gain exposure to African security dynamics and cultural diversity, which will be critical experiences for future global officers.

To this end, Nigeria’s defence and foreign policy must be guided by one principle: national interest, not emotional reactions to historical grievances or blind alignment with any global bloc. The question we must always ask is: Does this partnership serve Nigeria’s long-term security and development objectives?

If the NDA–ESM partnership enhances training quality, language capability, and international recognition, then it passes that test. And this is only one among many—Nigeria maintains robust defence relations with the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and several African nations. Our policy is not “either/or.” It is strategic flexibility—extracting value from multiple sources while maintaining autonomy.

Real patriotism is not loud rejection of foreign engagement but the quiet, steady pursuit of excellence. It means making pragmatic decisions that strengthen our national capacity, regardless of where functional expertise originates. It means wanting Nigerian officers to be among the best trained in the world—and knowing that achieving that standard requires learning from global best practices.

The NDA–ESM partnership exemplifies this approach: selective, strategic, and mutually beneficial. It reflects confidence, not submission. It reflects maturity, not dependence.

As other nations in the Sahel drift into isolationism and populist anti-Western rhetoric, Nigeria is charting a more balanced course—engaging without capitulating, cooperating without compromising sovereignty. That’s not weakness; that’s wisdom. It’s the kind of leadership Africa urgently needs: autonomy rooted in strength, not isolationism driven by insecurity.

The world’s power dynamics are shifting. Nations that will thrive are those able to build strategic bridges—not walls. Nigeria’s Defence Academy, by opening its gates to peer collaboration, is quietly doing just that.

In a nutshell, General Charpy’s visit to the NDA was more than a diplomatic gesture. It was recognition of excellence, a celebration of partnership, and a demonstration of Nigeria’s growing stature in global military education. It tells a story of a country confident in its identity, secure in its sovereignty, and determined to engage the world on its own terms.

Nigeria’s national interest must come first—not East, not West, but Nigeria first. The NDA’s example shows that by engaging wisely, learning broadly, and acting decisively, we can build a military—and a nation—worthy of our aspirations.