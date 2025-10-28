Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has denied allegations of cyber harassment and privacy invasion.

He alleged that a rival in the music industry orchestrated the petition against him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that the rapper was accused of cyber harassment, blackmail, and invasion of privacy in a legal petition reportedly filed by the solicitors of a woman identified as “Jane Doe”.

Ms Doe’s solicitors, Bristol & Mortglass C.S., claimed that the ‘Back In Uni’ crooner’s actions were preceded by their client’s rejection of Blaqbonez’s romantic advances, resulting in “deliberate and malicious actions intended to humiliate and emotionally damage her.”

Industry politics

Meanwhile, responding to the petition in an X post on Monday night, Blaqbonez said the allegations were part of a sustained pattern of harassment and intimidation that he endured for months by a colleague in the music industry.

“Over the past few days, several false and deeply distressing allegations have been circulated online about me. These claims are not only untrue, they are part of a sustained pattern of harassment and intimidation that I have endured for months from specific individuals within the music industry.

“For nearly a year, I have stayed silent and endured repeated bullying, physical assaults, and online attacks, believing that the truth would speak for itself. There comes a point when silence allows falsehoods to spread unchecked. So I am speaking now: I have done nothing wrong.

“At the heart of these stories lies a personal relationship from my past that ended respectfully and without conflict. That private chapter has now become entangled with professional rivalries in the music industry,” he said.

The singer-rapper explained that what started as a misunderstanding between two adults has resulted in a broader feud, which his adversary has used to threaten him, his team, and family.

“What began as a personal matter between two adults has been pulled into a broader feud, reshaped and used as ammunition in a campaign to discredit me publicly.

“The accusations being pushed are deliberate fabrications designed to damage my name, work, and everything I’ve built. They have caused pain to my family, my team, and those who support me. It’s disheartening to see people weaponise falsehoods for attention and revenge,” the rapper said.

Cooperation

The 29-year-old singer, however, confirmed his efforts in cooperating with authorities and his legal teams to address what he described as “false accusations” against him.

“I’m cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure that the truth is established once and for all. I have nothing to hide, and I welcome transparency.

“I’m also taking steps through my legal team to protect myself against the harassment and defamation I’ve endured over the past year. I’ve worked hard to represent honesty and self-belief in my art. That will not change.

“The truth will come out, and when it does, I hope this moment reminds everyone that false accusations destroy real lives, and that bullying, whether physical, digital, or psychological, must never be tolerated. I won’t allow personal grudges or online hostility to define who I am or distract me from my purpose,” he said.