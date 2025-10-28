Stakeholders in Nigeria’s child protection and digital rights sectors have renewed calls for stronger policies to safeguard children from growing risks such as cyberbullying, grooming, and exposure to harmful content in the digital space.

They noted that while the internet offers opportunities for learning and innovation, it has also become a platform for exploitation and abuse.

The call was made in Abuja on Monday during the Child Online Safety Forum organised by Gatefield in collaboration with Paradigm Initiative and Luminate.

The event brought together lawmakers, rights advocates, civil society organisations, and technology experts to discuss legislative action, policy frameworks, and practical solutions for ensuring safer digital spaces for children.

Rising threats online

Speaking at the forum, Chair of the House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, said the rapid expansion of digital access in Nigeria had exposed children to new and complex forms of abuse.

Mr Osoba, who sponsored the Child Online Access Protection Bill (2023), warned that for every child left unprotected, a digital predator succeeds, noting that online abuse often leads to lifelong trauma and, in some cases, a cycle of predatory behaviour.

“The internet is a powerful tool for learning and innovation, but it has also become a space where children encounter cyberbullying, grooming, identity theft, and exploitation daily,” he said

He said the proposed bill, which has passed its second reading, seeks to compel internet service providers to restrict access to violent or exploitative content, penalise offenders, and promote digital literacy among parents, teachers, and young people.

Mr Osoba explained that the bill had been delayed to align with the newly passed tax legislation to ensure that penalties and levies imposed on service providers are properly harmonised.

He assured that the process would now proceed to the public hearing stage

Accountability from tech firms

In a related call, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urged technology companies and digital platform operators to prioritise the protection of children over profit by adopting stricter safety measures and accountability systems.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, represented by the Director of Women and Child Protection, Ngozi Okere, said tech firms must implement age-appropriate content filters, effective reporting mechanisms, and stronger privacy protections for young users.

Mr Ojukwu disclosed that the Commission had established an automated online reporting platform and a toll-free helpline (6472) to enable victims and parents to report cases of cyberbullying and other online exploitation anonymously.

He stressed that technology companies bear both a moral and social responsibility to design digital environments that are safe, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of children.