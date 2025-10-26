Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has been accused of cyber harassment, blackmail and invasion of privacy in a legal petition reportedly filed by the solicitors of a woman identified as “Jane Doe”.

In a statement, issued by Bristol & Mortglass C.S., sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the firm claimed its client was subjected to prolonged cyberstalking, emotional harassment and non-consensual circulation of private video content allegedly after rejecting the artiste’s romantic advances since December 2024.

Bristol & Mortglass C.S., acting on behalf of Ms Doe, noted that all its efforts to get Blaqbonez to desist from the “unlawful procurement and circulation of indecent videos” of Ms Doe proved abortive.

“Our client wishes to bring to public attention the prolonged and deeply distressing harassment, cyberstalking, bullying, and threats our client has suffered at the hands of Mr Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as “Blaqbonez.”

“Following our client’s decision to decline his advances for a romantic relationship, Mr Akumefule embarked on a series of deliberate and malicious actions intended to intimidate, humiliate, and emotionally damage her,” the statement read.

Allegations

The lawyers further explained that the incidents following the client’s rejection of Blaqbonez’s romantic advances resulted in “deliberate and malicious actions intended to humiliate and emotionally damage her.”

“He engaged in blackmail, cyberstalking, and the invasion of her privacy, including most egregiously, the unlawful procurement and circulation of private indecent video content without her consent,” the legal firm said.

The legal firm, however, alleged that the musician’s actions have caused “immense mental, psychological, and emotional trauma,” which necessitated the lawyers’ petitioning the Nigeria Police Force for intervention.

“These actions have caused our client immense mental, psychological, and emotional trauma, leaving her deeply distressed.

“Despite several reasonable attempts respectfully asking Mr Akumefule to desist, he persisted in his conduct, going as far as to spread false and damaging information about our client to others to tarnish her reputation.

“It has affected our client’s mental well-being, as she fears for her safety moving freely in Lagos, given the nature of some of the threats. It has also affected her ability to earn,” they explained.

Cybercrimes

They further argued that Emeka’s actions contravene cybercrime (prohibition, prevention, etc.). The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 urged the authorities to investigate and ensure justice.

“As a result, our client was left with no option but to petition the Nigeria Police Force to intervene and ensure that justice is served under the relevant provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

“We have successfully served documents to Mr Akumefule’s residence via mobile on two separate occasions in the last nine months, yet the harassment has persisted and worsened.

“This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we trust that the appropriate authorities will investigate thoroughly and act according to the law,” they said.

Further investigation from Ms Doe’s solicitors also revealed earlier legal correspondence from TIA Solicitors to Blaqbonez, dated 30 December 2024 and 8 January 2025, demanding the immediate deletion of private material belonging to Ms Doe, an unreserved public apology, and financial compensation for emotional distress.

According to the letters, failure to comply could result in legal action seeking damages amounting to N200 million.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Blaqbonez nor his management team has issued an official response to the allegations. Ajayi Feyisetan, an executive at Chocolate City, the rapper’s record label, had also not responded to our inquiries regarding Blaqbonez’s alleged involvement in the petition.