Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, has broken his silence after his wife, actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels, accused him of domestic violence.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Daniels, in a viral video on Saturday, alleged that Mr Nwoko severely assaulted her and that she could no longer endure the abuse in their marriage.

Daniels, whom the lawmaker married in 2019, is his sixth wife, and the couple share two children.

Reacting to the 25-year-old’s allegation, the 64-year-old, in a statement posted on his X page on Sunday, described her behaviour in the viral video as an act of “unprovoked carnage and rampage.”

The lawmaker claimed that the actress was not always like what was portrayed in the video, attributing her recent behaviour to drug addiction.

Mr Nwoko wrote: “Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence.

“Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs.”

Allegations

However, Mr Nwoko alleged that Daniels threatened to kill their resident nurse for exposing her drug abuse.

The lawmaker further claimed that Sammy West, who purported to be Daniels’ brother, was in fact her drug supplier.

This newspaper gathered that following the viral video, Sammy West alleged via his Instagram Story that Mr Nwoko physically assaulted Daniels and sent thugs to harass her family.

He maintained that it was not the first time the lawmaker had attacked the actress.

Refuting Sammy West’s allegation, Mr Nwoko noted, “A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse (for exposing her drug abuse).

“While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”

The alleged assault claims surfaced weeks after Daniels shared a prank video featuring her husband on Instagram.

The clip showed Mr Nwoko walking in on Daniels in the restroom while a song with suggestive lyrics played in the background, a moment that appeared to irritate him.

Despite this, Mr Nwoko later left a playful comment under the post, writing, “This wife of my old, as I call her. Come here.”

The actress has yet to react to the allegations as of press time.