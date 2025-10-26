Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the newly appointed service chiefs following their official announcement by the Presidency. Mr Radda described their appointments as well-earned recognition of commitment, discipline, and years of dedicated service to the nation.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his wise and strategic choice of capable, reform-driven officers whose leadership, he noted, would further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and advance the ongoing reforms within the Armed Forces. The governor hailed the appointment of Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, a lieutenant-general as the Chief of Defence Staff, describing him as a highly respected infantry general known for operational brilliance and genuine concern for troop welfare.

He also congratulated Waidi Shaibu, a major-general as the new Chief of Army Staff. He described him as a seasoned field commander and strategist whose experience will greatly contribute to ongoing military operations and national security.

Governor Radda further extended his felicitations to Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, a rear admiral as the new Chief of Naval Staff, commending his impressive record in maritime operations and his commitment to national defence and professionalism.

Mr Radda also congratulated Sunday Kelvin Aneke, an air vice marshall as the new Chief of Air Staff. He hailed him as an accomplished pilot and defence strategist whose expertise will further modernise and strengthen the Nigerian Air Force.

He equally congratulated Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, a major-general and the new Chief of Defence Intelligence. He acknowledged his outstanding service record and professionalism in intelligence operations and national security management.

Governor Radda expressed strong confidence that the collective experience and leadership of the newly appointed service chiefs would bring renewed energy, discipline, and innovation to Nigeria’s defence management. He added that their teamwork would further enhance inter-agency coordination and deepen civil-military cooperation nationwide.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Katsina State,” Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in their mission to safeguard lives and property, particularly in the North West region. He assured that Katsina State would continue to strengthen its collaboration with military formations to sustain progress in the fight against banditry, improve intelligence sharing, and restore lasting peace and stability to communities.

Mr Radda prayed for divine guidance and success for the Service Chiefs in their new assignments and urged them to serve with courage, fairness, and integrity in defending Nigeria’s unity and stability.