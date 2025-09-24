Bright Morgan, a recently evicted Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, has alleged that his girlfriend, who lives abroad, actively rallied for his eviction from the reality show.

In a post-eviction interview on Tuesday, Bright Morgan clarified that his partner did not physically visit the show’s headquarters to demand his release. Still, she called the show organisers many times about his eviction.

“She did not come, but she called. So the organisers had to confirm with my family members, like my brother, because I dropped my family members’ numbers. So they contacted my brother and asked, “Is this true?” he said, ” Yes, it is.

“They said nothing like that and that if I had a problem, I would voluntarily exit the show. She was not here in Nigeria, but she placed calls.”

The ex-housemate, Bright Morgan, was evicted alongside Thelma Lawson on 21 September 2025, following the Saturday Night party after polling the least of the Week 8 eviction votes.

This season of BBNaija kicked off on 27 July, with a two-day launch event with 29 female and male housemates.

Show finale

In previous weeks of the reality show, 16 housemates were evicted, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates who have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, Denari, Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Kuture, and Joanna.

In Week 9, HoH, Sultana, the Most Influential Player of the Week, Mensan and Kaybobo had proceeded to the final phase of the show.

The remaining 10 13 housemates in the house will have to depend on their fans’ votes and other twists that might occur on the show to secure a place for themselves in the final.

The remaining 13 housemates will wrestle for the record N140 million grand prize, against the N150 million earlier advertised, because of Kaybobo’s uneventful qualification to the final phase.