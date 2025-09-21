It was a shocking night in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house as two housemates, Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan, were evicted during the Saturday Night Party.

What started as a fun-filled evening quickly turned emotional after host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surprised the family by visiting the house.

The housemates were excited to see him, calling him their favourite “table shaker.” He kept the mood light at first, even joking with the housemates.

But the mood changed instantly when he dropped the shocking eviction, two housemates would be leaving the house immediately.

“From over excitement to tears. Ebuka’s surprise visit flipped the Saturday Night Turn Up on its head as Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan got evicted,” Biggie later announced.

Reactions

The announcement stunned everyone. Kola refused to accept Bright Morgan’s eviction, while Dede tried to calm him down. Mide was heartbroken; she kissed Bright goodbye and fell under the covers.

For Kaybobo, the eviction was even more brutal. Just hours earlier, he had shared a kiss with Thelma during the party and danced with her. Her sudden exit left him visibly shaken.

Thelma barely had time to process her eviction, still buzzing from the party energy, when her name was called.

As emotions boiled over, Imisi showed empathy towards Mide, remembering her experience of losing a fellow housemate. But Mide, though grieving, also expressed anger, saying she could not pretend to be fine or laugh after such a painful eviction.

Before leaving, Ebuka reminded the housemates that Sunday’s Live Eviction Show would continue, warning them that the game remains unpredictable and no one is safe.

The remaining 12 housemates nominated for the week’s traditional eviction will depend on their fans’ votes on Sunday Night eviction shows, excluding Most Influential Player, Faith, HoH, Zita and her guest.

10/10

With Thelma and Bright out of the game, only 15 contestants remain in the race for the grand prize, ratcheting up the tension as the show heads into its final two weeks.

Now in its 10th season, Big Brother Naija remains one of Africa’s most popular reality TV shows, attracting millions of viewers in Nigeria and abroad.

The show brings housemates together in an isolated house to compete for a huge cash prize of N150 million, with surprise twists like sudden evictions keeping the drama high.