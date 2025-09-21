President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, calling her his confidant, counsellor, and unwavering anchor through decades of political and personal trials.

‎

‎In a heartfelt tribute on Sunday, the president praised the first lady as not just a spouse, but a partner whose quiet sacrifices have shaped their family and impacted the nation.

‎

‎”Oluremi, as you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor.

‎

‎”Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.

‎

‎”You are more than a wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.

“In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm,” he said.

‎

‎According to him, Nigeria is indebted to the first lady for her silent but significant role in both family stability and national development.

‎

‎”Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home,” Mr Tinubu noted.

‎

‎He thanked God Almighty for her life and praised her compassion and philanthropy, which he said had positively impacted millions across the country.

‎

‎”Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your president, I salute you as the first lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land.

‎

‎”As your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear,” he said.

‎

‎Mr Tinubu prayed that the years ahead would be filled with joy, peace, and fulfilment for the first lady.

(NAN)