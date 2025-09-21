Singer, Paul Orizu, veteran entertainer Zaaki Azzay and other social advocates under the aegis of BornGreat Nation, a social democratic advocacy group and civic movement, are urging Nigerians to tell uplifting stories about their country as a path to national renewal.

The campaign debuted on Friday at the “We Are Green Discourse” in Surulere, Lagos, where the campaign coordinator, Mr Orizu, also unveiled his new inspirational song, ‘We Are Green’.

He said the event was driven by concern over constant negative talk that, in his view, damages Nigeria’s reputation and morale and also shared his

He was concerned about consistent negative comments from Nigerians, which he believed damaged the country’s reputation.

“I love Nigeria and want it to succeed. When I wrote my song ‘We Are Green’, many criticised me, saying Nigeria is bad, people are leaving, and there’s nothing to celebrate. But Nigeria is the only country we have, and destroying it with negative words only damages our emotional psyche. That is what inspired this program.

“It’s only what is defined that can be refined. If we don’t define Nigeria’s past glory, we can’t fix today’s problems. Change starts with renewing our minds. Our selfishness, tribalism, and short-term thinking affect even our voting; we choose leaders based on tribe, religion, or personal gain, not on what’s good for Nigeria. Until our mindset is renewed, our words and actions will continue to produce bad leadership. A positive national change begins with how we think, talk, and reason.

Zaaki Azzay, a former vice president of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), and writer Nkem Npamah echoed the convener’s thoughts, calling for a reawakening.

Right mindset

Also at the event, a speaker and activist, Charles Apoki, said our greatest asset is human capital and added that criminality among Nigerians is simply intelligence misdirected because legitimate opportunities are missing.

“Nigeria has a glorious past. Benin once had street lamps and massive moats larger than the Great Wall of China. Our universities attracted the Saudi royal family, and our naira was once more substantial than the dollar. We even loaned money to the IMF and South Korea. Nigerians still excel globally; our youths dominate music, sports, science, and academics. We are among the most brilliant people on earth, but our potential is wasted.

“Those calling Nigeria a ‘zoo’ are wrong. For me, Nigeria is Zion, not a zoo. Every nation has its ups and downs. Look at Israel, Dubai, South Korea, and Rwanda; they rebuilt from worse conditions. We can do the same. Mr Apoki further argued that positive identity is important for the country to counter foreigners’ deliberate efforts to tarnish its image and potential,’’ he said.

Mr Akpoti also said there has been a deliberate attempt to label Nigerians negatively because the world fears our brilliance and enterprise. He also urged Nigerians to change negative narratives about the country so nationals can rebuild, regardless of political and tribal differences.

“But we must reject those names and redefine ourselves positively. I have travelled widely with a Nigerian passport, and I am respected. If I can do it, so can any young Nigerian with faith and a positive mindset.

“Politics is not everything. We need a citizen movement where everyone lights a small candle in the darkness until the country shines. Citizens must put Nigeria first, above the tribe or selfish interests. That’s how we’ll reclaim our narrative and rebuild this nation,” he added.

Role of the Nigerian media

The event panellists also included veteran journalist Hope Orivri, who expressed her hope that the country’s media will redefine the country’s image.

“As journalists, the way we frame stories gives Nigeria its identity. For too long, the world has seen us only through the lens of war, poverty, and negativity, because that’s the narrative that has dominated. It’s time to tell our stories, how we want to be seen, and the identity we want to project.

“Even if someone is poor, they can still present themselves with dignity, and gradually their status will improve. That’s the role of the media: to redefine Nigeria’s image. Today is not the end, it’s the beginning of ongoing conversations that will spread across platforms, reaching the government and the wider public,” Ms Orivri said.

Furthermore, the CEO of Cornerstone Medical Diagnostic Limited, Hamzat Abiodun, also advocated projecting good stories about the country to realise its full potential in all sectors.

READ ALSO: Lagos launches statewide youth storytelling challenge with Plotweaver

“Nothing has meaning except the meaning you give it. That’s why we must reset our minds and tell our own story. Look at West Africa: 16 countries with a population of 313 million, and Nigeria alone has 230 million. That strength should shape our narrative. Resetting the mind begins with knowledge, what you see, hear, and say. Even in my personal experience, I don’t idolise foreign countries.

“Nigeria is full of opportunities if we see it correctly. Once we project positivity from within, the global stage will follow. The world is already noticing Nigerians everywhere, in media, entertainment, and business. But to reclaim our image, we must keep telling our story how we want it to be said. Nobody will do it for us. If we project it consistently, the world will have no choice but to reckon with Nigeria again,” the doctor said.