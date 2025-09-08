Big Brother Naija Season 10 delivered another tense moment when housemate Rooboy was dramatically evicted via the “red phone” twist on Monday just hours after fellow contestants Dede and Joanna had faced a similar fate.

The twist unfolded when the housemates were stunned by the ringing of the red telephone. Rooboy answered the call and was instantly told by Biggie to pack his bags and leave the Big Brother house, effectively declaring him evicted.

Earlier in the day, Dede answered the same red phone and, without warning, picked Joanna’s name.

Moments later, both were led to believe they’d been evicted. However, it was later revealed that this was a ruse; Dede and Joanna were quietly relocated to a secret room inside the house.

This sequence heightened the suspense for viewers, making Rooboy’s exit feel all the more dramatic.

This red-phone eviction came just a day after a triple eviction, where Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris were eliminated during the live show, bringing the number of remaining housemates down to 18.

HoH

Thelma Lawson’s persistence finally paid off as she clinched the Head of House (HoH) title for Week 7, narrowly defeating Faith in a tightly contested challenge.

Lawson Thelma also clinched the HoH title for the second time, becoming the first female Head of House on the ongoing show, after previously serving as interim HoH.

After weeks of near misses, Thelma’s victory not only gave her bragging rights but also guaranteed her immunity from eviction, a valuable advantage at this critical stage of the competition.

However, Monday night came with a twist as Big Brother announced that unlike previous HoHs, Thelma would not be able to save any housemate. This means that all housemates are up for possible eviction after they failed to find BBN’s immunity envelope, except for the HoH and the Most influential players.

“HoH Thelma Lawson cannot nominate and save, so the whole house is up for nomination,” Biggie said.