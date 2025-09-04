Odera Mbadiwe, a younger brother of ex-housemates in Big Brother Naija Season 9, popularly known as the Mbadiwe twins, has been found safe after being declared missing earlier in the week.

Mbadiwe twins announced on Wednesday that Odera Mbadiwe had been missing since Monday, a revelation that drew concern from fans and the wider public.

By Thursday evening, the brothers confirmed the good news on Instagram, sharing that Odera had reunited with his family. They expressed gratitude to the police, government agencies, friends, family, and the public for the swift response and support

“We sincerely thank our dear friends, family, the public, the police, and other government agencies for swiftly sharing information, your calls, suggestions, and the outpouring of love and kind assistance that made this possible. May God richly bless you all,” their statement read.

They did not state how or where Odera was found.

“At this time, we kindly request privacy for the family as they take time to recover from this harrowing experience,” they added.

The Mbadiwe twins shot into the limelight after contesting in Big Brother Naija Season 9, ‘No Loose Guard’, in 2024.