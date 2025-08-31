Omoni Oboli announced sequel to “Love in Every Word”

Filmmaker Omoni Oboli announced on Instagram that the second part of her hit movie “Love in Every Word” would be released in October.

She revealed the sequel, titled “Love in Every Word: The Wedding”, after the first instalment, released on 7 March, went viral and sparked widespread conversations about love and chemistry.

Oboli shared the film’s cover art and assured fans that the sequel will “sweep them off their feet.”

Portable, Jigan Babaoja resolved feud

Singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola and actor Abimbola “Jigan Babaoja” Kazeem ended their feud during an event at IJB Lounge in Ogun State.

The rift began after Portable released a song mocking Jigan, which spread online following a leaked WhatsApp chat shared by activist Martins “Verydarkman (VDM) Otse.

Jigan Babaoja responded by filing a petition demanding N1 billion in damages for ridiculing his disability.

At the event, the entertainers embraced and publicly declared an end to their conflict. Portable later greeted fellow actors, including Kunle Afod, who were present.

Tiwa Savage claimed music industry is ‘filled with darkness’

Songstress Tiwa Savage declared during an Instagram live session that the music industry was “filled with darkness.”

She said her faith in God kept her grounded and prevented her from “falling.”

She argued that many dismissed her recent album “This One Is Personal” because it lacked “big-name features.”

Despite this, she said she embraced making a vulnerable project without club hits, prioritising authenticity over mass appeal.

The 45-year-old mother of one insisted she valued genuine supporters above millions of casual fans. Savage, who debuted with “Once Upon a Time” in 2013, said she remained grateful her work was finally out.

Mama Rainbow announced 83rd birthday tour

Veteran actress Idowu “Mama Rainbow” Philips announced she will mark her 83rd birthday and 60 years in Nollywood with a three-country tour across Egypt, the United States, and Canada.

She confirmed that Fuji stars Osupa Saheed, Pasuma, Segun Johnson, and Kwam 1 would headline her Canadian celebration on her Instagram page.

Born on 16 October 1942 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Mama Rainbow began acting in the 1970s and starred in classics including “Adire”, “Aje Meta”, “Abeni”, Orisa”, “Taiwo Taiwo” and “Sugar Rush”.

She described the tour as “a tribute to her legacy, strength, and the joy she has shared with many.”

TikToker Bankyroy lost wife during childbirth

TikToker Bankyroy announced in a viral live session that his wife died during childbirth.

The clip showed their newborn, wrapped in a blanket and lying on a bed.

The couple, who got engaged in March this year, often shared intimate family moments on his TikTok page.

Her death came two years after the 26-year-old creator survived an accident that led to the amputation of both his hands.

Mercy Johnson, husband marked 14th wedding anniversary

Actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Odianosen Okojie, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Johnson described Okojie as her “friend and strength,” attributing their marital success to God.

Her husband, in turn, thanked God for their enduring love and blessings.

The couple, who married in August 2011, have four children, three daughters and a son.

Onyinyechi Basil won Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Onyinyechi Basil clinched the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 crown after a glamorous finale at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos State.

The Silverbird Group earlier unveiled the 25-year-old from Anambra State as one of 22 contestants vying for the title.

She succeeded Chidimma Adetshina, the outgoing queen, and assumed the responsibility of representing Nigeria at the global Miss Universe 2025 competition.

Ms Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the keenly contested Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Faith Oyedepo recalled escape from death

Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, recounted on her Instagram page how God saved her from a life-threatening ordeal.

She said she once “walked through the valley of death” but emerged “rescued by God” at a time when everything around her seemed dark.

She urged followers to trust God in adversity, assuring them that He could restore strength and peace.

Faith and her husband celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary earlier this year. Married since 1982, they have four children: David Jr, Isaac, Love, and Joyce.

In March 2023, she recalled how she bled heavily while pregnant with her first son nearly four decades ago, and told her husband she had suffered a miscarriage.

He reportedly replied, “You can’t have a miscarriage”, before asking for his meal.

Tope Osoba revealed cancer scare

Actress Tope Osoba revealed during an interview on “Oyinmomo TV” that doctors once told her she might not conceive for five years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She discovered a lump during a self-examination in 2023 but said a doctor initially dismissed it as age-related. When the lump grew, her aunt urged her to seek further tests, which later confirmed cancer.

Osoba explained that her aunt withheld the diagnosis for six months out of fear before finally breaking the news.

The 39-year-old actress is known for films such as “Ifedolapo”, “Accident”, “Gucci Girls”, among others.

Afeez Owo said social media almost ruined his marriage

Filmmaker Afeez “Afeez Owo” Abiodun revealed during an interview on “Behind The Fame” that social media nearly destroyed his marriage to actress Mide Martins after their first major quarrel.

He admitted that he mishandled the misunderstanding due to anger and said the conflict escalated once it spilt onto social media.

The couple, who married in 2003, share two daughters.

Peterson Okopi, wife announced first child’s expectation

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi and his wife, fashion designer Prudent Gabriel, announced on their Instagram pages that they were expecting their first child.

They shared a video from their maternity shoot, dressed in white as Okopi affectionately cradled his wife’s baby bump.

The couple also revealed they would release their first joint single, “He Is God”, on 1 September.

Okopi proposed in July 2024, and the pair wed in October of the same year.

Iyabo Ojo announced grandson giveaway

Actress Iyabo Ojo announced on her Instagram page that she would give N50,000 each to 60 expectant and nursing mothers to celebrate the birth of her grandson, Rakeem Mkambala.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that her daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma “Jux” Mkambala, welcomed the child in Canada on 24 August.

Ojo warned followers against fake accounts soliciting details under her post.

Priscilla also announced she would give N4 million to 40 mothers during an upcoming livestream.

Stan Nze rejected dangerous movie stunts

Actor Stan Nze said in an interview with The Nation that risking his life for a movie role would be “stupidity.”

He explained that he would never endanger himself in the name of artistry when trained stunt performers were paid to handle such risks.

Nze, 36, is known for roles in “Rattle Snake”, “Suspicion”, “Prophetess”, “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, and “The Trade.”

Charly Boy clashed with Deji Adeyanju over Obi’s allegations

Musician Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa criticised activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju on X after he accused Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi of attempting to bribe him.

Adeyanju claimed Mr Obi invited him for a discussion during the campaign and offered him a brown envelope, which he rejected.

Charly Boy dismissed the allegation, accusing Adeyanju of being willing to “sell himself for 30 pieces of silver.”

He vowed to resist any attempt to drag Mr Obi “into the gutters” and warned Adeyanju against clout chasing.