A renowned filmmaker and writer, Seun Oloketuyi, has announced the release of his latest book, ‘Making Movies the Nollywood Way’, a guide into the processes of making Nollywood movies.

In a statement made available on Saturday, Mr Oloketuyi, who is also the founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, said a book reading session will be held at the launch scheduled for the University of Lagos on 7 September 2025.

He also added that the book is available in e-book format on Amazon and other online reading platforms.

The book offers a comprehensive guide and unique insights into the thought process behind Nollywood movies, featuring opinions and viewpoints from 21 industry experts.

The highlights of the book include industry Insights that share the experiences and challenges faced by Nollywood filmmakers with valuable lessons for aspiring filmmakers.

It also includes expert contributions which feature 21 prominent Nollywood professionals, including Ọpa Williams, Wale Adenuga, and Emem Isong, who share their stories, successes, and setbacks.

Additionally, the book’s insight also features a coffee-table format, a beautifully designed section with action pictures and portraits, making it a treasured keepsake for film enthusiasts.

The filmmaker has also authored other notable books, including ‘From Me To You’ and ‘This is Nollywood.