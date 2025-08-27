South Africa’s Consul-General in Lagos, Bobby Moroe, has dismissed claims that visa denials for Nigerians are rooted in xenophobia.

Mr Monroe insists that most applications are approved and that rejections arise only from non-compliance with immigration requirements.

Mr Moroe spoke on Wednesday at the 25th anniversary of the Nigeria–South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) in Lagos, where the Chamber also unveiled a new logo to mark the milestone.

“One of the greatest pandemics facing South Africans and Nigerians is perception,” he said.

“South Africans have perceptions about Nigerians, and Nigerians have perceptions about South Africans. Over time, these perceptions become a lived experience, even when they do not reflect reality.”

He said traditional and social media often fuel these misperceptions, but welcomed initiatives such as the Media Innovation Programme (MIP) sponsored by MultiChoice, which exposes Nigerian journalists to South Africa.

Such cultural and professional exchanges, he argued, can reshape narratives and build mutual respect.

The envoy also addressed recurring complaints about visa denials, insisting that South Africa does not deliberately shut out Nigerians.

“We issue more visas than we reject,” he explained. “When we reject applications, it is based on immigration law requirements like missing documents, lack of introduction letters, or health certifications. It is not about xenophobia.”

According to him, the Lagos consulate alone processes about 100 to 130 visa applications daily.

While demand continues to rise, he said delays are sometimes caused by limited staff capacity, especially during peak travel seasons.

Xenophobia and integration

Responding to longstanding fears of xenophobia, Mr Moroe said the phenomenon is often misunderstood.

He linked outbreaks to South Africa’s economic difficulties but stressed that Nigerians remain well integrated into society as professionals, entrepreneurs, and families.

“There is enough space in Nigeria and South Africa for everyone to coexist,” he said. “The more we engage in cultural learning, each other’s greetings, foods, and traditions, the easier it will be to bridge divides.”

He also encouraged South African journalists to participate in similar exchange programmes in Nigeria, noting that during his eight years in Lagos, he had found the country to be different from negative portrayals in foreign media.

NSACC at 25

NSACC Chairperson, Ije Jidenma, highlighted the Chamber’s role in fostering bilateral trade since its founding in May 2000.

From 15 pioneer members, she said, the Chamber has grown to over 270 members, facilitating more than 100 trade missions and contributing to billions of dollars in two-way trade.

“For 25 years, the Chamber has stood as a beacon of bilateral cooperation, promoting trade, investment, and mutual prosperity between our two great nations,” she said.

She added that the Chamber is now focusing on four strategic priorities: membership growth, brand visibility, trade and investment opportunities, and stronger policy advocacy.

Former NSACC chairs, including Osayaba Giwa-Osagie (SAN) and Foluso Phillips, also reflected on the Chamber’s impact.

They cited the role of NSACC in supporting South African companies such as MTN and MultiChoice to expand into Nigeria, and in improving air connectivity and visa processes for business people.

Journalists who participated in the MTN-backed Media Innovation Programme also shared experiences of cultural exchange, stressing the need for more private-sector investment in similar initiatives.

Corporate partnership

Ahead of the anniversary, MTN Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to the Chamber. Chief Executive Officer, Karl Olutokun Toriola, said partnerships like NSACC are vital to Africa’s sustainable growth.

“At MTN, partnerships like this are central to our goal of advancing inclusive development across Africa,” Mr Toriola said.

Mrs Jidenma praised MTN’s $120 million investment in a new data centre in Nigeria and its mobile money drive through MoMo Payment Service Bank, describing the company as a “pacesetter” in infrastructure and innovation.

At the close of the event, NSACC presented awards to some of its strategic partners for their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.