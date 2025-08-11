Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke and his wife, Chioma, exchanged vows in the presence of family, friends, and well-wishers at their lavish white wedding in Miami, United States (US) on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the multi-million-dollar wedding came after the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Professor Joseph Adebisiola, who pronounced them husband and wife in accordance with God’s authority and the laws of the US.

In a touching moment, Davido unveiled his bride’s face before delivering an emotional speech describing Chioma as his “peace, love, and home.”

The “Timeless” hitmaker added that despite his flaws, the professional chef chose to be with him and continues to respect him.

“Chioma, I have been on many stages, but this is the most nervous I have ever been. You are my love, my peace, my home.

You walked into my life quietly and became its loudest and most beautiful part. You saw the real me, the me the world doesn’t see, and you still choose me”, the 32-year-old said.

Chivido2025

The wedding, tagged #Chivido2025, drew dignitaries from all walks of life, including top entertainers and business magnates, and proved to be far more than a mere nuptial ceremony.

The dignitaries include Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; American record producer and rapper, London on da Track; Jamaican dancehall singer-songwriter and dancer, Chinsea Linda Lee, known as Shenseea; American professional boxer, Devin Haney; Nigerian-American mixed martial artist, Kamaru Usman; actress, Uche Jombo; and American rapper and internet personality, Rubi Rose, among others.

In the lead-up to the event, the groom’s revelation that the celebration cost $3.7 million became a significant talking point.

Now, the wedding reception itself, marked by unforgettable moments and several captivating activities, has become the talk of the town.

Wedding entrances

The couple made a grand entrance at the wedding, stepping into the venue hand in hand as romantic songs played in the background.

They swayed and danced joyfully to the music, with guests joining the celebration. Videos captured attendees dancing and sharing in the couple’s happiness.

During their entrance, the pair held hands while friends and well-wishers hailed them.

Afterwards, the couple sat back-to-back as the master of ceremonies asked them light-hearted, personal questions.

These ranged from the most prayerful, who apologised first, who was the most romantic, the best cook, who made the first move, and who usually went on social media first.

Aside from the couple’s arrival, one of the most memorable bridal moments came when Chioma walked down the aisle. The bridesmaids and groomsmen also made an entrance to the singer’s hit track “Aye.”

Tribute to Ifeanyi

One of the most emotional highlights of the wedding was a tribute to Ifeanyi, the couple’s late son.

This newspaper earlier reported that three-year-old Ifeanyi, Davido’s first child with Chioma, died on 1 November 2022 after allegedly drowning in his father’s swimming pool in Banana Island, Lagos.

He was said to have been underwater for an unspecified period before being found.

The Lagos State Police Command later confirmed that an autopsy revealed drowning as the cause of death.

On his wedding day, the “Unavailable” crooner wore specially crafted cufflinks bearing the boy’s image, paying tribute to his late son.

On Sunday, he also posted a photo of the cufflinks on his Instagram story.

₦460m Richard Mille wristwatch

The “5ive” crooner also gave his wife a luxurious gift during their star-studded white wedding.

He presented Chioma with a Richard Mille Factory Diamond wristwatch worth $300,000, approximately N460 million.

A viral video captured the moment one of the groomsmen presented the watch to Chioma and the instant it was placed on her wrist. She beamed with excitement as cheers erupted from the guests.

The groomsman announced that the timepiece was one of the wedding gifts from the singer.

“My brother, David, said, ‘I have to give my wife the Richard Mille wristwatch valued at $300,000. This is just one of the gifts,” he revealed.

When the wristwatch adorned the 30-year-old’s wrist, Chioma proudly showcased the exquisite piece to the crowd.

This newspaper learnt that this was not the first time the singer had gifted Chioma a wristwatch from the luxury brand.

In 2023, to mark her 28th birthday, he presented her with four designer handbags and a Richard Mille watch.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, he shared a video revealing the gifts: three Hermès Birkin bags, one Chanel bag, a Richard Mille wristwatch, and a bouquet.

Wedding turned star-studded concert

Davido ensured his wedding was not just a ceremony but a celebration of music and love.

The award-winning singer lit up the event with a live performance of his latest hit, “With You”, featuring Omah Lay.

Chioma, ever the supportive bride, stood right in front of him, dancing with infectious energy and mirroring the moves from the song’s official music video.

Dressed in an elegant gown, Chioma matched Davido’s vibe as he moved around her in his stylish sleeveless white outfit, delighting the thousands of guests.

The atmosphere was electric as the crowd sang and danced along, exceptionally when Davido performed tracks from his “Timeless” album.

The moment evoked memories of their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, where Davido performed “Ogechi”, a song he recorded for Chioma featuring BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce.

Like in Lagos, the couple’s friends from the entertainment industry turned up full force to serenade them.

D’Banj made a grand entrance with his timeless 2008 hit “Fall in Love”, while Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, Stonebwoy, Flavour, Teni, Zlatan, and others delivered energetic performances that kept the celebration alive.

They sang and danced, radiating joy for their friend and colleague.

Governor Adeleke steals the show

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, fondly known as the “Dancing Governor” and Davido’s uncle, also captivated guests with his trademark moves.

Having flown in days before, he took to the dance floor in a white agbada, blue cap, and sunglasses, moving effortlessly to the beat.

The groom’s father also joined the festivities, showing off his dance steps. Clad in a white inner shirt, blue agbada, and a matching cap, he blessed the couple during his speech.

He swayed to soulful worship and praise songs with the governor and other family members.

Unforgettable highlights

The day was filled with memorable moments, from cutting the cake and the couple’s dance to the bouquet toss.

Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin posed for pictures with the newlyweds, adding to the magic of the occasion.

As the celebrations drew close, Davido thanked everyone for attending and wished them safe journeys back to their homes.