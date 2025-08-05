After 12 years of hosting the popular breakfast show, ‘Your View’ on Television Continental, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, one of its founding presenters, is set to exit the station.

Ms Afolabi-Brown, MD of TVC Entertainment, studied Political Science at Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey.

Before entering the media industry, she worked as a Client Service Manager at CMC Connect, a PR Company.

She also had a brief stint at CUE Media, a content development company.

She joined TVC as deputy director of Programmes.

In February 2011, Morayo married lawyer Femi Afolabi-Brown. The couple are parents to four children.

In 2018, the talk show host stirred controversy by saying she trusted her husband but wouldn’t allow him to bathe their daughter.

She later apologised to her husband on live TV, describing him as a responsible and decent man who “can never do anything to hurt any of his children.”

In 2023, she published her memoir, ‘ Becoming the Queen of Talk TV’.

Resignation

In a statement, TVC Communications, owner of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM, Adaba FM, and Yanga FM, confirmed that Ms Afolabi-Brown has formally tendered her resignation from TVC Communications.

“Her last working day will be Thursday, 29th August, 2025,” a statement from the media house reads.

According to the statement, which was signed by TVC Communication’s PR Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, Edward Akintara, Ms Afolabi-Brown’s decision to step down after 12 remarkable years as host of Your View is driven by her desire to pursue a long-held passion project that she has nurtured over time.

“We celebrate her for the incredible impact she has made, not only on Your View, but also to millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

“Morayo will be dearly missed. However, the show remains strong and will continue to deliver the quality and relevance our audience has come to expect.

“We thank Morayo for her years of service, impact and inspiration, and we wish her the very best in this new and exciting chapter. We are confident that her legacy at TVC Communications will endure, and she will always remain a cherished member of the TVC family,” the statement reads.

It also appealed that the public and media continue to accord her the same respect and support she has earned over the years as she embarks on a new journey.

Your View on TVC

‘Your View’ is a studio-based chat show discussing current social topics in Nigeria.

It airs every morning from 9 am to 11 am. Its first episode was first on 29 May 2013.

So far, it has hosted big names in the Nigerian political, business, entertainment and entrepreneurial scene, among others.

In addition to Morayo Afolabi Brown, other presenters of the show include Yeni Kuti, Osayuwamen Peace-Saleh, Tope Mark Odigie, Nyma Akashat Zibiri, Obiajulu Olabisi Ugboh, and Mariam Longe.