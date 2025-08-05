Following a Week 1 filled with fake nominations that granted all housemates immunity, Big Brother Naija Season 10 has kicked off real eviction games.

According to Big Brother, only the HoH, Victory and Kayikunmi, whom he chose to save, are safe from possible eviction this week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that all housemates were saved from Week 2 eviction after their nominations were tagged “fake”.

However, Big Brother announced that the housemates would need their fans’ votes to further their existence by week 3.

He said, “Everyone is up, with the exception of HoH Victory and Kayikunmi, whom he saved! Voting lines are now open. Keep your fave safe. One vote can make all the difference.”

Victory, who won this week’s Head of House challenge, secured immunity for himself and exercised his save-and-replace power to protect Kayikunmi from the eviction.

As a result, the remaining 27 housemates risk possible eviction in the upcoming Sunday live show.

Fans have until Thursday night to determine who stays and exits the house. With tensions rising, the stakes are still fair to all housemates, except for Victory and Kayikunmi, who have greater chances.

Black envelope

As part of the new dimensions introduced by BBNaija to this week’s nomination process, organisers produced a black envelope challenge.

As part of the twist, 28 black envelopes, one for each of the 28 housemates, were hidden around the house.

Each contestant had 10 minutes to locate and retrieve one envelope, with strict rules of ‘no sharing’ and ’no swapping’.

The Head of House (HoH) was exempt from the task and automatically immune from nomination. Housemates were called upon to open and reveal the contents of their envelopes one by one.

However, Kola, Imisi, Rooboy, Denari, Danboskid, Gigi Jasmine, and Zita were unable to find any envelopes during the allotted time, while the rest of the contestants found an envelope that read: “better luck next time.”

Therefore, all 27 housemates, those who couldn’t find any envelopes and those who got the wrong envelopes, were subjected to eviction on Sunday.