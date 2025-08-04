Housemate Victory has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) for week 2 in the Big Brother Naija Season 10, just hours after Thelma reigned as interim HoH.

On Sunday night, Thelma became an interim HoH after her coordinated win in the title-challenge game, ahead of her closest contender, Jason Jae, but she lost her title just hours after earning it.

This new HoH pattern came after Big Brother introduced a different format requiring the interim HoH to defend their title in a Monday night challenger match.

Victory defeated Thelma and Ivatar in the challenge to claim the HoH position, which marks his first taste of power since the show’s launch on July 28.

Thelma, who initially won Sunday night’s HoH challenge, made history as the first female to hold the position this season.

Her brief tenure granted her immunity from eviction and access to the HoH lounge, where she had invited fellow housemate Kayikunmi as her guest.

Victory’s win echoes the uncertainty in the house, especially with the introduction of the new HoH format that demands titleholders continually defend their leadership.

Bright Morgan vs Kayikunmi

Meanwhile, a tense moment erupted on Monday afternoon when Kayikunmi told Bright Morgan to go downstairs and use the mirrors.

The conflict escalated quickly when Kayikunmi called Morgan a “bitch,” which immediately ignited Bright Morgan’s temper.

The heated confrontation, marred by an exchange of foul language, nearly escalated into a physical fight before Big Brother intervened, as the other housemates struggled to quench Morgan’s hot temper.

In the same house where leaders emerge, lovely and friendship affairs go south, then, the fans continue to anticipate which housemate to mark absent first, and who will get the bag.

With N150 million at stake, the largest prize in BBNaija history, competition among housemates has intensified in the early weeks.