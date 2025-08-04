A new chapter begins in Lagos as the BRF Cup, the inaugural ITTF Africa Youth Cup, kicks off on Monday, 4 August, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The two-day tournament brings together top U-15 and U-19 players from across the continent in a competition designed to highlight talent and support structured growth within African table tennis.

As the final event in the 2025 Festival of Table Tennis, the BRF Cup offers more than medals. With ITTF World Ranking points and prize money at stake, it provides a valuable opportunity for rising athletes to gain recognition and build experience on a continental stage.

Following a series of events that included the ITTF Africa West Regional Championships, the WTT Contender Lagos, and the ITTF Africa Youth Championships, the Youth Cup rounds off a significant stretch of activity for the sport in Africa.

But beyond the matches, the tournament also represents a wider developmental goal: to scout, nurture, and promote the next generation of African players.

Lagos: A decade of steady progress in Table Tennis

Lagos’ emergence as a hub for table tennis has been years in the making. It began in 2013 when then-Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) introduced the Lagos International Sports Classics, setting a new course for the city’s sporting identity.

That initiative laid the groundwork for a series of successful hosting duties—ranging from the ITTF Challenge Series to the now-established WTT Contender Lagos, which has brought international players to Nigerian courts.

Over the past decade, Lagos has gradually become a reference point for table tennis on the continent, blending investment in infrastructure with a consistent commitment to athlete development.

The BRF Cup: A professional tribute with purpose

In recognition of his support for sports and youth development, the trophy for this new youth tournament has been named the BRF Cup, honouring Fashola’s contributions to table tennis and Nigerian sports at large.

More than a ceremonial tribute, the gesture ties his legacy to a platform that fosters long-term progress, aligning his vision with the sport’s future on the continent.

76 Players, 14 nations, one opportunity

This year’s edition features 76 athletes—45 boys and 31 girls—from 14 African countries, competing not only for podium finishes but also for valuable ranking points and continental exposure.

Many participants have already shown promise in recent competitions, while others will use the BRF Cup as a starting point to make their presence felt.

Fully sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the tournament is an important step toward building a more sustainable and measurable talent pipeline for African table tennis.

As play begins at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the focus shifts to the young players whose performances could shape the sport’s future on the continent.

The BRF Cup in Lagos marks more than a tournament debut—it signals a practical step forward for youth engagement and continental development in African table tennis.