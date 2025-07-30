It is barely four days into Big Brother Naija Season 10, and the show has already been soaked with a rollercoaster of emotions that did not leave male housemates out but showed the reality show stars’ softer sides.

Unlike previous seasons, where emotional breakdowns were primarily sponsored by heated arguments and drama, the personal struggles of the housemates are still the leading cause of grievances in Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Even the reality show’s host, Ebuka Obi‑Uchendu, expressed concern that this year’s season truly feels like “day 4 or day 54… tears for tears, cry for cry.” Here are nine moments that prove this might be BBNaija’s most emotional season yet.

1 Koyin

By Day 4, the intensity had reached a fever pitch, as eight housemates had already shed tears. Koyin unsealed the crying mood on the first day in the house after breaking down from an argument with Kaybobo, who mentioned his father along the line.

From the start, Koyin proved emotionally open; his vulnerability won viewers over on social media, where reactions ranged from sympathy to playful teasing.

2 Kaybobo

Unexpectedly, Kaybobo followed with tears while attempting to explain to Koyin that he did not mean to mention or insult Koyin’s father.

Meanwhile, Kaybobo was only fulfilling his promises, as he had already noted during the show’s opening ceremony that he would be the season’s “vawulence” icon. He, however, faced unexpected emotional strain when Koyin accused him of overstepping, which escalated quickly and led to a rare, tearful confrontation.

3 Isabella

Furthermore, an intimate chat about attraction between Kayikunmi and Isabella ends in tears as the latter confessed that he is attracted to her, but likes someone else in the house.

Kayikunmi did not stop noting Isabella’s over-friendliness to Big Brother in the Diary room, but went to express his preference to Isabella bluntly. The lover girl said, “I feel like, as a man, you should know what you want,” though she teared up while saying that.

4 KayBobo

Following a successful dinner filled with affection and warmth, a minor misunderstanding arose between Mensan and KayBobo. Mensan referred to KayBobo as a “bully”.

Though the remark was not enough to bring out Kaybobo’s softer side, it stirred up painful memories from Kaybobo’s past, ultimately leading to a series of heavy tears. “You wanna see a bully? If you see me left, go right,” he cried.

5 Gigi Jasmine

Gigi Jasmine’s tears have been the hardest to trace. At one point, she cried over personal struggles; at another, she was moved to tears by the warmth and affection of fellow housemates.

Her Diary Session with Big Brother on Monday was especially emotional, marked by uncontrollable sobs, making her arguably the most tearful housemate. “Like I said, you are a lot, and I don’t want you to keep being overwhelmed,” Victory told Gigi Jasmine in an affectionate conversation.

6 Tracy

Tracy also broke down in tears, expressing feelings of loneliness and neglect. She lamented that she’s sustaining her friendships in the house, adding that no one notices or reaches out if she doesn’t initiate conversations or meals.

However, despite the emotional strain, she assured me that she would be fine, but she was seen crying in her private moment later, probably because of the same issue.

7 Dede

On a more personal level, Dede tried but could not contain her tears as she confessed to missing her boyfriend outside the house.

Dede, who had previously stated she wouldn’t hug anyone and even turned down an embrace from Head of House Jason Jae, broke down emotionally. While keeping her distance from other male housemates, she admitted missing her man outside the house.

8 Imisi

Imisi lamented that she is overwhelmed by other housemates’ dressings and styles, though she clarified that she is not intimidated. Noting that she does not want anyone’s pity, she lamented and cried while narrating her rough way to BBNaija season 10 to Denari.

Imisi, who earlier grieved the loss of her four‑month‑old child to a toxic relationship, also stated that it was difficult for her as a lady not from a rich home.

Rooboy

Away from sad stories of grief, Rooboy teared up after Mide complimented him on his positive character around other housemates.

Mide said, “Just as the basket (he carried a basket to demonstrate), it carries things, and Rooboy carries everyone along. He has made space for everyone to feel comfortable.” Hence, Rooboy responded with tears while covering his face. He almost inflicted his emotional honesty on Kuture, who was close to shedding tears.