The Jigawa State Government, through the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, wishes to inform the general public that the practice of organising and holding “sign-out” parties by graduating senior secondary school students has been officially prohibited across the state.

A statement by Zurki Ibrahim, Special Assistant, office of the Jigawa State Commissioner, Ministry of higher education science and technology, said the decision was made following careful observation and assessment of the increasing risks and negative consequences associated with such gatherings. Mr Ibrahim stated further:

“Recent events have shown that these celebrations often lead to public disturbances, endanger student safety, and sometimes involve inappropriate or unlawful behavior, contrary to the Islamic values we seek to inculcate in our youth.

“The Honourable Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Prof Isa Yusuf Chamo, emphasised that the state remains committed to promoting discipline, academic excellence, and responsible behavior among students. Schools are therefore advised to encourage alternative forms of recognition and celebration that align with educational values and societal norms

“All school Directors, principals, parents, and guardians are strongly urged to cooperate with this directive to ensure the safety and moral uprightness of our students. Security agencies and relevant stakeholders have been notified to monitor compliance and take appropriate actions where necessary.We appreciate the understanding and support of the public as we work together to create a safe and conducive learning environment for all students in Jigawa State.”