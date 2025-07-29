Nigerian poet and spoken word artist Maryam Hassan has been appointed the United Nations’ Global Advocate for Peace.

Ms Hassan, a peace advocate, uses the power of poetry and performance to champion gender equality, youth empowerment and inclusive peacebuilding.

Her poetry, performed on global stages from Rome to Kampala and at the UN Headquarters in New York, speaks to the resilience of women and youth on the frontlines of conflict and the power of creative expression to inspire change.

Ms Hassan’s advocacy extends beyond performance as she works with youth networks, grassroots organisations, and international forums to promote inclusive peace processes, challenge the status quo and amplify marginalised voices, particularly with populations at risk.

In her new role as the first Global Advocate for the Peace and Security Pillar, the Borno State indigene will advance the UN’s peace efforts through storytelling, digital engagement, and public speaking.

“Maryam will continue to use her voice and influence to raise awareness of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas, promoting the leadership of women and young people in building sustainable peace,” the UN said in a statement.

“Maryam’s role as Global Advocate is jointly administered by the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), which together form the UN Peace and Security Pillar.”

Also known as Alhanislam on social media, Ms Hassan has showcased her work on prestigious platforms including the UN SDG Awards, TED Talks and the World Bank Youth Summit. Previously, she collaborated with the UN on initiatives such as the “Peace Begins With Me” poetry video for the International Day of Peace and her impactful spoken word performance at last year’s Summit of the Future.

Her dedication has also earned her accolades such as the Sustainable Africa Award at COP28 and finalist recognition for the 2024 UN SDG Creativity Award.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, highlighted the significance of her appointment, stating that “the dedication of the Global Advocate’s time and energy to this effort will greatly increase awareness of the peace and security priorities of the United Nations, particularly the vital role of women and youth in advancing inclusive and sustainable peace.”

The Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, also welcomed the appointment, noting that art has the power to move hearts, inspire action, and bring communities together.

“Through her compelling words and performances, Ms. Bukar has shown how creativity can be a force for peacebuilding, dialogue and inclusion. Her voice will be an important partner in amplifying the UN’s efforts to advance political solutions, empower young people and women, and sustain peace,” Ms DiCarlo said.

A Poet’s Peace

“Peace is not a silence you force into people’s mouths,” Ms Hassan wrote in her latest poem. “Peace is not the absence of war; it is the presence of understanding,” she continued. “Peace is a verb”, written to mark the occasion.

“I can remember the first war I experienced was when I was four years old,” she said, describing a time when armed men broke into her home.

“They were going house to house, and if you were a Muslim, they would bring you out and slaughter you.”

“No child should remember such a thing at age four. They should remember smiles, not that they were almost killed because they were Muslim or Christian.”

Ms Hassan’s poem not only captures her lived experience, but it also tells the story of struggle and resilience among people coping with crisis and conflict. It urges people to give peace a chance.

“I wanted to encapsulate the human spirit. People don’t just wake up one day and decide to start bombing each other. It comes from history, from the lack of choice, from resentment. It’s the war in the heart.”

For Ms Hassan, investing in peace means addressing the root causes of violence and conflict. She envisions a peaceful world “where world leaders discuss how citizens can benefit and grow in their own countries and feel grounded.”

“People don’t have to look over their shoulders when they walk in the streets; people from different cultures speak up for one another; where guns are silenced; where our vulnerabilities are not weaponized; where migration is not seen through a lens of burden but opportunity; where children can actually freely roam the streets and are not being starved; and where we truly learn to trust each other and not live in fear.”

The appointment of the 28-year-old comes as the UN turns 80 amidst a world grappling with record levels of human suffering. Last year alone, conflicts led to nearly 50,000 deaths and more than 120 million people were forcibly displaced, according to the UN.