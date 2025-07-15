As the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) moves into the high-stakes quarterfinal phase, four nations DR Congo, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Botswana; have seen their journeys end.

Yet their exits are far from forgettable. Each team delivered moments of brilliance, resilience, and pure heart that have left a lasting mark on the tournament.

Botswana’s gritty comeback just falls short

In one of the group stage’s most emotionally charged matches, Botswana clawed back from a goal down to defeat Tunisia 2-1 in Casablanca on 14 July.

Still hopeful for a place in the quarterfinals, the Mares watched as Ghana’s 4-1 win over Tanzania cruelly sealed their elimination.

After trailing at halftime, Botswana stormed into the second half with unity and belief, producing a rousing fightback. Though their campaign ended, they walk away with pride and the admiration of fans for their spirit and determination.

Flavine Mawete shines bright under Rabat lights

DR Congo’s winger Flavine Mawete delivered one of the tournament’s most unforgettable moments at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, stunning a sea of Moroccan supporters with a brilliant equaliser.

With 21,000 fans cheering on the host nation, Mawete silenced the stadium; if only for a moment, by cutting inside and unleashing a sublime left-footed strike past the goalkeeper.

It was more than a goal; it was a fearless display of composure and class, a moment that captured the beauty and unpredictability of African women’s football.

Tanzania push reigning champions to the brink

Tanzania’s Twiga Stars came agonizingly close to a historic upset against defending champions South Africa.

Opa Clement gave Tanzania a deserved lead in the 24th minute, capitalising on her side’s disciplined defense and the tireless midfield work of Diana Msewa.

It took South Africa until the 70th minute to find an equaliser through Bambanani Mbane, who powered home a rebound from a corner. The 1-1 draw may not have earned Tanzania a place in the next round, but it was a statement of intent, and capability.

Tunisian fans bring the heat to Casablanca

Though Tunisia’s WAFCON run has ended, their fans were among the most electric in Morocco.

More than 1,700 kilometers away from home, the Stade Père Jégo echoed with Tunisian chants, red flags, and unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“We felt their energy from the warm-up,” said captain Chaima Abbassi after their final match.

“It gave us a tremendous boost.”

The passion of their traveling fans transformed each game into a home fixture, lifting the Carthage Eagles and adding a new layer of intensity to the group stages.

A brave exit, a promising future

The journeys of DR Congo, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Botswana may have ended in the group stage, but their impact on WAFCON 2024 has been anything but fleeting.

From moments of technical brilliance to showcases of raw grit and national pride, these teams have enriched the tournament. Their stories will inspire the next generation; and remind the continent that African women’s football is rising, fiercely and beautifully.

