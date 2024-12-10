Nollywood actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo1, has opened up about her unique preferences for men.

In a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, the 47-year-old described her taste as “very weird,” explaining her attraction to younger men with distinctive style choices.

She said, “My taste in men is very weird. I like young people; I don’t like old people. I like men with long hair and earrings. I just like someone who is visually appealing. Gone are the days when you were looking for a God-fearing man. Are you even God-fearing yourself?”

“My taste in men is in a class of its own. It’s not because I act like a broke woman; I’m very bougie. I like good things. Any man that isn’t Eurocentric, I’ll find it difficult to connect with because I’m a fine dining girl. You won’t catch me on a date at an amala spot.”

According to the actress, any potential suitor who wants to court her must be well-traveled and exposed to different lifestyles.

“To court someone like me, you must be well-travelled and understand diverse lifestyles. That way, I don’t have to spend time explaining what I want or need,” she concluded.

Despite her specific preferences, the mother of four shared that she remains open to love and would consider a relationship if the right person comes along.

In a 2023 interview with Television Continental( TVC), Lolo1 revealed why her marriage ended.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

At the time, she said, “For me, life happened. A lot of times, people go into marriage with only a little understanding of what they’re getting into. They don’t have a clear picture, and unfortunately, their lives unfold during the marriage, making it a make-or-mar situation. I think that’s what happened to me.”

Career

Omotunde Adebowale-David, Known as Lolo1, is a Nollywood actress and a Nigerian radio presenter. She hosted the radio programme, ‘Oga Madam’ on Wazobia FM 95.1 till 2019, when she left and joined Lasgidi FM as the general manager and an on-air personality.

Her career began in law after she was called to the bar in 2000. However, she transitioned to media broadcasting in 2004, eventually becoming a well-known figure in Nollywood.

She has appeared in Yoruba and English films, including the hit TV series Jenifa’s Diary, where she played Adaku, and the 2018 movie We Don’t Live Here Anymore by Tope Oshin, portraying Ms. Wilson.

In 2020, Lolo1 expanded her portfolio by producing her first film, When Love Is Not Enough. Directed by Okiki Afolayan, the film featured stars like Funso Adeolu, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Adejumoke Aderounmu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

