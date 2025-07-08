Fidelis Idabo, the driver who drove late singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba to the D’General Bitters show in Ikorodu, Lagos, has disclosed new details regarding the events that unfolded before, during, and after the singer’s final performance.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 at the age of 27, two days after the show on 10 September.

Since his death, the circumstances surrounding the tragedy have sparked widespread controversy, leading to the arrest of his childhood friend, singer Owodunni ‘Prime Boy’ Ibrahim, his former record label boss Abdulazeez ‘Naira Marley’ Fashola, among others.

In February 2025, this newspaper reported that a Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, cleared Naira Marley, Prime Boy, and other individuals of any involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Speaking in an interview with social activist Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), which was posted on YouTube on Monday, Mr Idabo provided further insights into Mohbad’s altercation with Prime Boy and the singer’s heated disputes with his widow, Wunmi.

He said: “That was the first time I worked with him; they (the show organisers) only hired my Prado for that day. I was with Mohbad for 12 hours that day. I arrived at his house around noon, and the show was supposed to end at midnight, but I gave him an extra hour. We returned home by 1:00 am. I carried him along with five others—his wife Wunmi, Prime Boy, and three others. Mohbad, Prime Boy, and his wife sat in the middle row; two people sat at the back with Liam, and another sat in the front seat.

“While we were on our way, Mohbad and his wife disagreed. They argued over something, but I didn’t understand because they spoke Yoruba. Along the way, we stopped at the City of David to meet the Cubana Chief Priest and continued the journey. Later, Cubana Chief Priest left us because we were waiting for someone. Mohbad asked me to follow Cubana Chief Priest because he was without security.”

The show

Mr Idabo added that upon their arrival at the show venue, Wunmi did not refrain from quarrelling with Mohbad.

The driver further stated that he had no idea what caused the dispute between them, as he could not understand their conversation, which was in Yoruba.

“When we arrived at Ikorodu, Mohbad and his wife continued arguing, and at a point, she left the car in anger. He pleaded with her, and she eventually returned. I also told him the fuel in the car was low, and he promised to buy some. At that moment, I didn’t even know he was Mohbad until someone called his name. Security personnel escorted him into the venue to perform. It was after his performance that everything escalated. When he got back into the car, some area boys approached him, asking for money.

“He had no cash on him, and while this was happening, he and his wife were still arguing. He then said he wanted to step out and fight the boys who were pestering him and hitting the car, threatening that he would beat them to death. I advised him not to, warning that the boys could harm him, but Prime Boy told me to stay out. His wife sent me N71,000, which I went to withdraw with one of Mohbad’s boys”, said the driver.

Enter Prime Boy

However, Mr Idabo revealed that upon their return from collecting the money, one of Mohbad’s boys who accompanied them refused to give the area boys the exact amount the singer had instructed.

He explained that this refusal prompted the boys to start hitting the car again, which infuriated Mohbad and made him decide to step out and confront them.

Mr Idaho noted, “Prime Boy stopped him, saying, ‘My friend, don’t go and meet those boys.’ Mohbad, angry, started hitting Prime Boy with the car door before eventually calming down and returning inside. Mohbad then went to the Land Cruiser, where the Cubana Chief Priest had driven to the show, and started hitting it, shouting that they should remove it from the road because he wanted to go home and sleep. When he returned to our car, he and Prime Boy exchanged curses.

“Mohbad said he would beat Prime Boy to death, but Prime Boy responded that he wouldn’t fight him. Mohbad got down, went to the window where Prime Boy was seated and started punching him. The final punch broke the Prado’s glass, slightly injuring Mohbad Prime Boy, and he fled the scene. He eventually ran back into the venue, where soldiers protected him.”

He stated that Prime Boy did not fight back while Mohbad was assaulting him. “Primeboy never fought back; he just bowed his head and covered his face while Mohbad attacked him”, said Mr Idabo.

Wunmi

Mr Idabo added that after Prime Boy ran inside, nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, who organised the event, came out to meet Mohbad.

According to him, Cubana Chief Priest asked Mohbad what had happened, and Mohbad responded, “I would kill Prime Boy.”

“His wife intervened, saying Prime Boy had done nothing to him. After all the back and forth, I thought we would head to the hospital, but instead, they said we should return home. However, what Mohbad’s wife did to him on our way back was not right. If I were Mohbad, I would have beaten her. She insulted him, calling him unfortunate and asking, ‘What did he even have?’.

“She claimed he asked her to borrow N200,000 from her mother and had not refunded it. Mohbad promised to pay her N5 million instead, but she insisted he give it to her immediately. She held onto his clothes and kept dragging him. At this point, Prime Boy was no longer with us. Mohbad had beaten him, and he had left.”

