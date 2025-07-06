Cast: Temi Otedola, Toluwani George, Kanaga Eme Jnr, Natse Jemide, Aduke Shittabey, Damilola Bolarinde, Adedamola Adedoyin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Nosa Alakiri, Blessing Onwukwe, Francis Onwuchei, Miron Nadvinski

Director: Ikechuckwu Jerry Ossai

If you have ever attended a boarding school in Nigeria or know someone who has, you may have heard the eerie tale of Madam Koikoi.

Madam Koikoi is a mythical, vengeful ghost, often depicted as a female teacher with red high heels, who haunts boarding schools.

She was said to have been the victim of bullying while alive.

The “Koi Koi” sound represents the noise her heels make as she walks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Plot

In 1892, a Portuguese explorer, on his way to Benin with some native escorts, came across a tree with beautiful patterns. Although he was warned by one of the natives that the tree was dangerous, he insisted on taking a photo.

What was supposed to be a picture-perfect moment turns bloody as the tree assumes life and decapitates the foreigner and his escorts.

Hundreds of years later, Sterling Academy, a co-educational Ivy League school, has been sited somewhere near the forest.

It was when stringent punishment was common and academic excellence was highly rewarded.

Expectedly, where school kids are gathered, the discussion centres around dating, outings and grades.

One night, Lami (Damilola Bolarinde) lures her friend Amara (Temi Otedola) to hang out with Fiona (Aduke Shittabey) in a cool spot, Finditae (Kanaga Eme Jr) discovered.

She didn’t say that it’s somewhere deep in the forest.

Meanwhile, the principal (Kalu Ikeagwu) tasks Ms. Kanyin (Michelle Dede) with safeguarding the exam questions to avoid a repeat of the previous year’s leakage.

In a moment of fleeting chaos, Amara, struggling with her grades in French, discovers that Ms Kanyin has the questions.

With the belief that “there’s a better way to pass than studying”, Amara decided to risk it all.

She hopes to steal the questions and enlists all her friends, including Chisom (Toluwani George), the principal’s daughter.

The plan goes sour during the execution, and they all bail on Amara.

Somewhere in the ensuing chaos, Petra, Chisom’s dog, chases Ms Kanyin.

She flees into the forest as Ms Kanyin and returns as Madam Koikoi, determined to take her revenge on anything that has life, as the bodies pile up.

Review

The movie ‘Ms Kanyin’ provides a refreshing take on the Madam Koikoi myth, which has been reenacted in various formats.

Among other things, ‘Ms Kanyin’ sheds subtle light on the strain the need for academic excellence puts on kids and how much it can drive them to.

In addition to top-notch acting, viewers get to enjoy a movie that was not shot in a makeshift location.

The film’s production quality shines through, with authentic settings and thoughtful prop choices that enhance the viewing experience.

The attention to detail in the production design helps bring the story to life in an immersive and engaging way.

While it fails to establish a location and an era, viewers can easily determine that ‘Ms Kanyin’ is set in the 90s with the brand of vehicles and minimalist home furnishings used.

On the other hand, the visual effects in the movie, while well done, still need improvement.

Also, for a two-hour film, ‘Ms Kanyin’ wastes too much time establishing a premise, especially the first 30 minutes.

While ‘Ms Kanyin’ makes for an interesting watch, it doesn’t pack the blood-curdling punch horror movies are known for.

Verdict: 8/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

