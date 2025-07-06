The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to clear 4,845 individuals, including Jamiu Basola, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), who has been unable to register for the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) over issues with their admission status.

Mr Basola and FUTA had complained to JAMB after the board described his admission as fake whenever he tried to register for the National Youth Service Scheme.

Both FUTA and the graduate insisted his admission was genuine, and the university said it had written to JAMB to confirm the graduate’s admission.

JAMB to clear candidates

PREMIUM TIMES can now report that the board is on the verge of clearing Mr Basola and over 4,000 others with similar challenges.

A source familiar with the matter confided in this newspaper that Mr Basola, the FUTA graduate, and 12 other candidates with similar issues would be asked to effect the corrections that may have led to the challenge they are facing on the JAMB portal.

The 13 candidates were among the 4,845 regularised by JAMB but were flagged due to omissions noticed on their portals, the source said.

The others are two from Bayero University Kano (BUK) and one each from the University of Ilorin, Ekiti State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, ⁠Ben Idahosa University, Obong University, Yaba College of Technology, Osun State Polytechnic, and Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

It is not clear what the exact issues are with Mr Basola’s and the other 12 affected individuals’ admissions.

However, in a complaint submitted to the JAMB Support Centre on 10 February 2025, seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr Basola acknowledged failing to print the original JAMB result slip from his portal — a document that could have helped clarify his admission status.

“I acknowledge that this oversight may have contributed to the issue at hand,” he wrote, while maintaining that he was genuinely admitted and completed his studies in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at FUTA in December 2024.

Mr Basola’s admission was flagged as “fake” on the JAMB matriculation list, effectively disqualifying him from NYSC mobilisation. The issue remained unresolved for months despite the graduate presenting several supporting documents, including his JAMB admission letter, UTME result, WAEC certificate, and FUTA admission letter.

Mr Basola told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that he no longer believes that his failure to print his result from the JAMB portal was responsible for his ordeal.

Our source said that JAMB received over 17,000 admission complaints nationwide and reviewed them.

According to the source, the board cleared 6,908 candidates last month. It determined 5,669 as outright fraud, and some considered fraudulent were being investigated or prosecuted.

JAMB CAPS and Regularisation

To simplify admission processes in 2017, JAMB introduced the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) through which all tertiary institutions are required to offer admissions to candidates.

Candidates offered admissions outside of the CAPS are described by JAMB as undisclosed admissions or illegal admissions.

For the first three years (2017-2020), JAMB helped universities regularise admissions conducted outside CAPS following a waiver granted by the then Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

During the regularisation of these admissions, the board flagged 13 candidates, including Mr Basola, over certain omissions.

However, all admissions offered outside of CAPS since 2020 are considered illegal and cannot be regularised.

