At 60, Eucharia Anunobi remains one of Nollywood’s most unforgettable faces. From her breakout role in Nneka the Pretty Serpent to the provocative scenes that made headlines in Glamour Girls II, she was once the actress your parents warned you about.

But it was not all glamour for the light-skinned actress, whose dress sense and general carriage defined what beauty meant in her day.

Even as an actress, Eucharia’s journey from actress to divorcee, single motherhood and preacher would make for an interesting movie someday.

But beyond the spotlight and scandal, she has endured loss, single motherhood, and personal reinvention.

Today, she is a preacher, counsellor, and voice for faith, resilience, and radical transformation. In honour of her 60th birthday, PREMIUM TIMES looks back at some of the defining moments that have shaped her career of over three decades.

Filmography

From 1992, when she first hit the limelight for her role in the blockbuster film ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’, Eucharia has played different roles, establishing her talent as a method actor.

Thirty years after that film, she is also credited with having been featured in some of the movies that helped shape Nollywood, making it the force it has become.

‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’

In Okechukwu Ogunjiofor’s produced film, Eucharia portrayed a mysterious goddess, captivating the movie audience, establishing herself as a rising star.

‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ follows the story of a woman who desperately wants to conceive a child.

To conceive, she meets the river goddess (Mami Wata) for help. In exchange for her help, the woman promises to dedicate the child to the river goddess.

She conceives and delivers a female child named Nneka, who possesses supernatural powers which she uses to perpetuate evil.

Battle of Musanga’

Directed by Bolaji Dawodu, ‘Battle of Musanga’ arguably heralded the rise of epic films in the Nigerian movie industry.

It tells the story of the Musanga Kingdom and what happened to it when the first white man ventured in.

The coming of the white man brought about a resistance and confrontation by the people against what was seen as the foreigner’s exploitative designs.

The Kingdom was led by the tyrannical King Mudame Konolinga, the Egbenamasiogiri X of Musanga, who led his people against the white man’s incursion.

‘Glamour Girls II’ (1996)

This sequel to the 1994 movie Glamour Girls explores richer and obscene themes with a more robust cast that includes Eucharia.

While the original movie focuses on the sex trade in Nigeria, ‘Glamour Girls II’ goes further to explore international prostitution, which was topical at the time, human trafficking, ritual killings and a hint of bestiality.

One of the hot topics of 1996 was the steamy bathroom scene between Eucharia and actor Zack Orji, which left little to the imagination.

Other notable films she starred in include ‘Backstab’ (1995), ‘The Last Burial’ (2000), ‘August Meeting’ (2001), ‘Not with my Daughter’ (2002), ‘Sister Mary’ (2003), ‘Mother’s Help’ (2003), ‘Lagos Babes’ (2003), ‘Hot Lover’ (2003), ‘Secret Affairs’ (2005), ‘Letters to a Stranger’ (2007), ‘Drug Baron’ (2007), ‘Desperate Sister’ (2007), ‘Our Jesus Story’ (2020), ‘Small Chops’ (2020) and ‘The Way We Were’ (2024).

Bereavement

A shadow was cast on the effervescent actress in 2017 when she lost her only child, Raymond, due to complications from sickle cell.

Before his demise at 15, the actress got married to Charles Ekwu. They got divorced in 2006.

She also accused her ex-husband of abandoning their child, as she had to seek the support of well-meaning Nigerians for his treatment.

In an interview on the WithChude podcast, the actress attributed her ability to cope with the devastating loss to her Christian faith, which she said has been a constant source of comfort and strength.

“When you have bereavement or things that bring undue sorrow, you do not sorrow because you know that they were just given to you for a short period and that someday you also will leave this atmosphere. That is what the wisdom of God teaches you.

“The comfort I have not to mourn unnecessarily or overtly over the loss of my only child as a single parent is that I know he is not gone. Yes, I know he is gone physically. I miss him, but I know the beautiful treasures of memories I have in my heart, because the word of God says I will see him again,” she said.

Cleric

On 5 February 2012, the actress and film producer was ordained an evangelist at the Fresh Oil Ministry Church, Egbeda, Lagos State by Pastor Psalm Okpe.

To this day, she counsels youth in the church and teaches the word of God worldwide as she travels.

Her teachings on her Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages cover topics around infidelity, abstinence, spiritual well-being and more.

