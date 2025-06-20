African stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry have examined the evolving landscape of experiential luxury travel and the opportunities for deeper engagement, with Paris as a premium destination.

Parisi Tour, a Paris-based destination management company (DMC), brought together the stakeholders, including travel consultants, high-net-worth individuals, travel content creators, and travel enthusiasts.

On Wednesday, the exclusive engagement themed ‘The Paris Luxury Experience’ was held at Clubhouse, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island.

The stakeholders examined the rising demand for experiential luxury travel and emphasised Paris’s distinct appeal as a premier destination.

They also noted a significant shift among African travellers, from conventional, transactional tourism to more personalised, memory-rich experiences.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Additionally, they underscored the value of cultural immersion, streamlined logistics, and bespoke itineraries in crafting high-impact travel experiences.

They further consensus that today’s African traveller is moving beyond standard sightseeing in favour of more meaningful and transformative experiences, ranging from private museum visits and heritage trails to curated culinary adventures.

The organisers said the event was convened to showcase the company’s curated and immersive Paris travel experiences tailored to discerning African travellers.

The event attracted notable personalities from the travel and media sectors, including Angel Obasi, Tennie Oyewole, Favour Onyeoziri, Iremide, Sam and Bisola Otigba, Damilola Dawson, Grandprince Ita, Funke Ogunkoya, Lawal Hardcore, and Temilola Balogun.

Paris’s iconic

Quentin Guellec, CEO of Parisi Tour, said the initiative formed part of the company’s broader strategy to engage the Nigerian market.

He further stated that the aim was to also promote premium access to Paris’s iconic and cultural landmarks through customised travel packages.

Mr Guellec explained that the event provided a platform for networking and served as an introduction to how the brand curates unique itineraries that blend cultural exploration, luxury, and local expertise.

He also emphasised the company’s commitment to delivering high-value travel experiences tailored to the evolving preferences of modern travellers.

“At Parisi Tour, we recognise that today’s travellers seek more than just destinations, they want meaningful and personalised experiences.

“Our packages go beyond standard itineraries, offering immersive access to major landmarks and lesser-known locations across Paris that will help you create long-lasting memories,” he said.

Nigerians exploration

Furthermore, the company’s Head of Communication, Yannick Leroyer, said the company is excited and looks forward to seeing Nigerians explore Paris through Parisi Tour.

Mr Leroyer expressed the company’s enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Nigerian travellers.

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing seamless access to authentic experiences.

“We’re genuinely excited and look forward to seeing more Nigerians exploring Paris through the Parisi Tour.

“Nigerians are well-travelled, and experience-driven individuals, and we are committed to providing them with seamless access to authentic, high-quality Parisian experiences,” he said.

The Paris Luxury Experience gave guests an insight into how Parisi Tour combines seamless logistics with cultural immersion, from private museum tours and visits to historic sites, to curated gastronomic experiences and exclusive transport options.

Attendees were introduced to the company’s operational model and strategic positioning within the experiential tourism sector, where demand is increasingly shaped by personalisation, authenticity, and exceptional service delivery.

Founded in 2018, Parisi Tour is a French destination management company specialising in designing and delivering bespoke travel experiences in Paris and its surrounding regions.

The company offers various services, including guided tours, private transfers, luxury accommodation partnerships, and thematic excursions to destinations such as Versailles, Giverny, and the Loire Valley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

