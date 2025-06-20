Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents launched the attack a few hours ago under rainfall, targeting the road linking Gwoza and Izge, locals told a local News platform, YERWA EXPRESS NEWS.

The terrorists reportedly fired shots outside the town but troops immediately responded and chased them away.

This attack came weeks after many Insurgents were killed by the military in Bita in the same area.

The military has pummelled the insurgents in various communities in Borno and the Sambisa forest.

The publication said the recent attack could be a retaliation for the defeat they suffered.

