One lesser-known trait of Senate President Godswill Akpabio that has emerged since Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused him of sexual harassment is his romantic side.

In March, a picture of Mr Akpabio kissing his wife, Ekaette, taken in June 2023, resurfaced online. Showing off his romantic side again, he penned a love note to his wife in a post on his Facebook page to mark her birthday.

Celebrating his wife’s 54th birthday, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State professed his everlasting love for her.

“My family is blessed to have a God-fearing wife/mother like you. On behalf of myself, the children and the good people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, I wish you a happy birthday and many happy returns.

“May God grant you many more years on earth to celebrate Him and your adorable Mother – The Blessed Virgin Mary – Mother of God, amen. Be assured of my love forever,” Mr Akpabio wrote.

Jewel

Additionally, the 62-year-old described his wife as a jewel and someone whose life has had a positive impact.

He noted, “My dear wife, Her Excellency, Dr (Mrs) Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio, words cannot describe my joy as you add another year to your age today. Your love for fellow women, children and the less privileged will continue to be celebrated.

“You made my tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State exceptional when, as the First Lady of the State 2007 – 2015, you initiated numerous programmes through the Family Life Enhancement Initiative (FLEI), which changed frowns to smiles on the faces of thousands of Akwa Ibom people.”

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs further stated that his wife’s good deeds, particularly her humility in serving women, children, and the vulnerable, shall never be forgotten.

“Even out of office as the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, you have continued to impact lives through numerous empowerment initiatives, medical outreaches and other interventions like building houses for widows and the vulnerable.”

Past

During the controversy surrounding the sexual harassment allegation, Mrs Akpabio defended her husband, describing the accusations as not only false but also a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.

She maintained that her husband was a disciplined man who had consistently demonstrated respect for women and actively supported their inclusion in governance, even before assuming his current position.

She, however, went further to file two defamation lawsuits against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Mrs Akpabio demanded N350 billion in damages for the harm caused to her husband’s reputation.

In the suits marked CV/814/25 and CV/816/25, the Senate President’s wife demanded N250 billion and N100 billion in general damages, respectively.

She claimed the allegations had caused emotional and psychological distress to both herself and their children.

