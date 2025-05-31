The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has revealed how his first wife, Abiodun, whom he married in 1980, died.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Abiodun, who bore the clergyman two sons, Jeremiah and John, died on 11 April 2009 at the age of 57, following a brief illness.

Mr Kumuyi, the convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), remarried on 13 October 2010, about a year after his first wife’s death. He married Folashade Blaize in London.

Speaking during the Global Workers’ Conference at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, posted on the church’s YouTube page on Thursday, the Osun State-born cleric attributed his wife’s death to his absence at the time.

Recalling how the devil exploited that period, Mr Kumuyi, a mathematics graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI), said: “I’m going to shock you now. Are you ready, and do you have a shock absorber there? I was preaching here on Saturday, 11th April 2009, and the devil worked on my absence. My wife was at home because she had a challenge. I was driving out here (in the church), but I did not remember to close the spiritual door, so nobody would sneak into that place (my house).

“When I finished the Faith Clinic that morning, I received a message that my beloved wife was gone. I ran to IBTC; I saw it had happened, and I met some people there; they were praying, and the Lord assured me that I should let it go, let that go, don’t bother about it. I let it (my wife’s death) go, but from that day, I said ‘That one happened, this other one will no more happen.’”

Revenge

Furthermore, the author of ‘The Hour of Decision’ stated that he chose to take vengeance on the devil for the death of his first wife.

He added that God instructed him not to dwell in sorrow over his first wife’s passing, noting that he transformed his pain into a spiritual zeal to intensify his global evangelical mission further.

“You know, since that time, for me to revenge on the devil, I have gone to many places since she (my first wife) left, I have covered most of the local governments in Nigeria, I have gone to almost all the nations of Africa, I have gone to all the continents of the world, blind eyes have opened, deaf ears have opened, the lame had risen and walk.

“Now I am getting to another level, the dead have now been raised, and so I have come to tell you, those that have gone have gone, water under the bridge that has gone is gone, all that has gone has gone, now in your family, you will be in charge. Anywhere I go, now I will be in charge. Nothing will be allowed to steal anything away”, said the author of ‘Supernatural Supply in All Situations.’

Mr Kumuyi last made headlines when he participated in a praise and prayer session at President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Prayer and Praise Convocation in Washington, D.C.

He was the only Nigerian and African cleric invited by Mr Trump to minister at the event, where he offered reflections on the global transformation within Christianity.

