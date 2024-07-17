Social media has been abuzz with a viral video of Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church.

In the video, Pastor Kumuyi debunked rumours of his relocation to the United Kingdom, clarifying that his recent travels are part of his global crusade, a testament to the far-reaching impact of his ministry, and not a permanent move.

The speculations were rife in May after The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, confirmed his relocation to the US.

The 83-year-old televangelist addressed the issue during a church service on Sunday, which was shared on the church’s official Facebook page.

Mr Kumuyi mentioned how he recently travelled through countries, and the time differences between the countries he visits and Nigeria make transmitting his activities back home impractical.

Time difference

His global crusade took him to various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, necessitating travel adjustments and rest periods.

He said, “You must have read that I relocated to the UK. “Did I relocate?” he asked. “I did not relocate anywhere. But because I went for crusade and conference and the conference and crusade is not being transmitted here, we do it over there.

“We have a time difference. Some countries I visit, like the one I visited in May, have about a seven-hour time difference. When it is 7 a.m. here, it will be 2 a.m. in another country. There is no way I could transmit that here because of the time difference.”

He narrated how he jetted from Aba, Nigeria, to the Philippines, to Dubai and other cities in the UAE, and how he needed to rest, leading to his short trip to the UK.

“It was a long trip, and after that long trip, I jumped into the plane and went here and there. After those trips, I needed a few days to rest so I would not come back weary, tired, and could not preach again. So I waited. And because I spent that time, they told you I have relocated.”

The influential pastor emphasised that the claims about his relocation are misleading.

He urged his congregation to dismiss these rumours and focus on the truth of the Word of God, reaffirming his commitment to their spiritual well-being. “You must have read that I relocated to the UK. Did I relocate? I did not relocate anywhere,” he stated, emphasising his unwavering dedication to his church.

Mr Kumuyi expressed surprise that some church members believed the rumours. He recounted an instance where a member addressed a letter to the UK church branch, assuming he had relocated there.

