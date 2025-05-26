Security operatives comprising the police and local vigilantes have arrested the village head of Guiwa in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, Garba Mohammed, for allegedly aiding banditry in his area.

The traditional ruler was arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, following reports linking him and 13 others to bandits operating in Mashegu and surrounding areas. Bandits allegedly convened in Mr Mohammed’s residence to plan attacks.

The spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES. He said the action was part of a coordinated clearance operation targeting known criminal enclaves in the state.

“On 22 May 2025, our operatives, in collaboration with vigilante members, carried out clearance operations in kidnappers’ hideouts in Magaman-Daji forest and the surrounding areas of Mashegu LGA. Several suspects fled, some possibly with gunshot wounds,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that the next day, based on credible intelligence, the operatives stormed Guiwa and Telle villages, resulting in Mr Mohammed’s arrest.

“He was arrested for allegedly screening and aiding bandits, and for using his house as a hideout. Four motorcycles and 10 cattle were recovered from his premises,” he added.

“Thirteen other suspects were apprehended in various parts of Mashegu for similar offences. Though their identities were not officially released by police, counter-insurgency analyst Zagazola Makama listed them as:

Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (Wawa, Borgu LGA), Umar Abubakar (Gwajibo), Musa Mohammed (Telle), Mohammed Abubakar (Dukku, Rijau LGA), Molema Aliyu (Pallagi), Oro Abubakar (Arera), Shehu Alhaji Ardo (Adogon Mallam), Umar Abdullahi, Ibrahim Abubakar, Saidu Mohammed, Babuga Abdullahi (all of Lumma), Mohamadu Bako (Gwajibo), and Babuga Saidu (Lumma)”, the police spokesperson said.

A resident of New Bussa also confirmed the arrest of Abdullahi Shehu and five others from Lumma, reinforcing earlier reports of growing links between community leaders and criminal networks in the area.

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of each suspect’s involvement in the region

