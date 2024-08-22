Filmmaker Bright Obasi’s faith-based film, ‘Chains: No Longer a Slave’, premiered at Silverbird Cinemas Abuja.

‘Chains: No Longer a Slave’, a production of Gospel Cinema International (a nondenominational and nonprofit evangelical ministry focused on motion picture evangelism), was released in cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana on 16 August.

The faith-based movie, which Silverbird Distribution is distributing, featured gospel music artistes and ministers such as Apostle Anselm Maduboko, Onos Ariyo, Solomon Lange, Tayo Christian, Flora Lange, Ccioma, Naomi Mac and others.

The film tells the story of a gospel music artiste who sets out on a journey to balance his music ministry and the realities of the music industry.

In the movie, the gospel artiste puts at risk all he’s built over the years while battling with a moral disease common to all humanity but is determined to no longer live as an enslaved person.

Speaking at the premiere, Mr Obasi, an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, told PREMIUM TIMES that the film was to inspire people to begin what God has called them to do.

He said: “People think faith-based films should end on YouTube or social media, but we are saying they can also go mainstream (in cinemas, Netflix, etc).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We’re also inspiring filmmakers and people who want to commit to such films but are scared. Chains is one film that will inspire them to begin doing what God has called them to do. In other words, he was being an Apostle in the marketplace”.

Lead actors speak

Furthermore, the film’s lead actress, Lange, stated that the movie drew her closer to God.

She said: “Chains draw me closer to God because he left 99 people just for me, and it’s a big deal that it doesn’t matter what you’re going through or have done; God will always chase after you. Acting is a lot of work, but it is rewarding when all effort is put into it and comes out good.”

The lead actor, Christian, also said, “God used us to His act known through the movie, and we are vessels He used to showcase His nature to people.”

Sixty souls won

Mr Obasi revealed that the film won over sixty souls for God in a single viewing experience at a cinema in Abia State.

In a statement, the filmmaker said over sixty out of 120 youths led by Akachi Nwoke, President of the Free School Foundation and Lead Pastor of Afternoon Church, to see the movie at Cine 21 Cinema Aba dedicated their lives to Christ.

He wrote: “We took 120 youths to see the movie Chains in the Cinema, and we had over half of that number rededicate their lives to Christ by seeing a movie. We want to recommend this movie to you.

“It is called Chains by Bright Wonder Obasi featuring Anslem Madubuko, produced by Gospel Cinema International. God’s people are taking their place in all mountains of influence. Buying these movie tickets was cheaper than organising a crusade this rainy season. Strategies should be reviewed”, the statement read.

Silverbird Distribution distributes CHAINS’ movie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

